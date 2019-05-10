Super Rugby Picks: Who will come out on top in crucial derby between Canes, Blues?

There's plenty of Kiwi Super Rugby action on this week to make the lives of the TVNZ sports pundits that much harder - and that's before we get to the blockbuster derby in Wellington! Who are they picking for that and more? Check it below!
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
Scoreboard: Waters (31), Lloydy (27), Hall-Smith (26), Downs (26), Reich (23), Preece (22), McKenzie (22), Dayal (18), Knuckey (17), Prendiville (16), Saville (16), Heveldt (14)
Week 6
Crusaders v Reds
Waratahs v Chiefs
Canes v Blues
Bulls v Highlanders
Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Canes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:
Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Hurricanes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Waratahs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Hurricanes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter
Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Hurricanes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 1-12
Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Waratahs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: DRAW!
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Victor 'the Predictor' Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 1-12