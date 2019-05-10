TODAY |

Super Rugby Picks: Who will come out on top in crucial derby between Canes, Blues?

Source:  1 NEWS

There's plenty of Kiwi Super Rugby action on this week to make the lives of the TVNZ sports pundits that much harder - and that's before we get to the blockbuster derby in Wellington! Who are they picking for that and more? Check it below!

Hurricanes winger Ben Lam. Source: Photosport

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

Scoreboard: Waters (31), Lloydy (27), Hall-Smith (26), Downs (26), Reich (23), Preece (22), McKenzie (22), Dayal (18), Knuckey (17), Prendiville (16), Saville (16), Heveldt (14)

Week 6

Crusaders v Reds
Waratahs v Chiefs
Canes v Blues
Bulls v Highlanders

Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Canes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:

Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Hurricanes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Waratahs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 13+ 
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Hurricanes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Crusaders v Reds:
Waratahs v Chiefs:
Hurricanes v Blues:
Bulls v Highlanders:

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 1-12

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Waratahs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: DRAW!
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 13+

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Victor 'the Predictor' Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Reds: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Blues: Hurricanes 1-12
Bulls v Highlanders: Bulls 1-12

