Super Rugby picks: Can the Jaguares stop the Crusaders winning a third-straight Super Rugby title?

It's Super Rugby final time - Crusaders v Jaguares in Christchurch.

Is there any stopping the men in red and black? Probably not.

Is there any stopping our tipping competition leader Josh? No.

There's still plenty to play for however.

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS sports reporter: Jaguares 1-12

Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW sports producer: Crusaders 13+

Victor Waters - Breakfast sports reporter: Crusaders 1-12

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Christchurch sports reporter: Crusaders 13+

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Christchurch reporter: Crusaders 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Dunedin reporter: Crusaders 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW editor and LEADER: Crusaders 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS sports reporters: Crusaders 13+

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Wellington sports reporter: Draw after 80min, then Crusaders!

Michelle Prendivillie - 1 NEWS sports reporter: Crusaders 13+

Andrew Saville: 1 NEWS Sport presenter: Crusaders 13+ - "The champions too good, too much experience. Even losing Crotty and Barrett, will have enough power and creativity. Season of hefty travel might well catch up with the Jags."

