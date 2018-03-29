TODAY |

Super Rugby Picks: Can Ioane and Blues upset undefeated Stormers in South Africa?

Source:  1 NEWS

After a rough round four of predicting by the TVNZ crystal-ball gazers, they're back to set the records straight in round five - well, most of them are.

Rieko Ioane in action for the Blues against the Stormers during a Super Rugby match in Cape Town. Source: Photosport

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

Scoreboard: Waters (28), Hall-Smith (23), Downs (23), Lloyd (21), Reich (20), Preece (19), McKenzie (19), Prendiville (16), Dayal (15), Saville (13), Knuckey (12), Heveldt (11)

Week 5

Highlanders v Rebels
Hurricanes v Sunwolves
Stormers v Blues

Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+

Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Blues 1-12

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Highlanders v Rebels: Rebels 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12

Victor 'the Predictor' Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12

