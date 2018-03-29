Super Rugby Picks: Can Ioane and Blues upset undefeated Stormers in South Africa?

After a rough round four of predicting by the TVNZ crystal-ball gazers, they're back to set the records straight in round five - well, most of them are.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
Scoreboard: Waters (28), Hall-Smith (23), Downs (23), Lloyd (21), Reich (20), Preece (19), McKenzie (19), Prendiville (16), Dayal (15), Saville (13), Knuckey (12), Heveldt (11)
Week 5
Highlanders v Rebels
Hurricanes v Sunwolves
Stormers v Blues
Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+
Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Blues 1-12
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels: Rebels 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 13+
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 13+
Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Rebels:
Hurricanes v Sunwolves:
Stormers v Blues:
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12
Victor 'the Predictor' Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Highlanders v Rebels: Highlanders 1-12
Hurricanes v Sunwolves: Hurricanes 13+
Stormers v Blues: Stormers 1-12