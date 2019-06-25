TODAY |

Super Rugby picks: Can the Hurricanes stop the Crusaders?

It's down to the business end of Super Rugby, so that means time is running out for TVNZ's rugby experts to make a move on the ladder.

Just the two matches this week - Crusaders v Hurricanes in Christchurch and Jaguares v Brumbies in Argentina.

It's two points for picking the winner, and one extra for getting the margin correct.

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Crusaders and Jaguares 1-12

Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW sports producer

Crusaders 1-12 and Jaguares 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Crusaders and Jaguares 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW editor and competition leader

Hurricanes 1-12: Total heart over head, but with an unassailable lead, I'm backing my Canes to go all the way. Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea to stamp their class ahead of All Blacks season. 

Jaguares 1-12

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW sports producer

Jaguares 13+: Jags will be brimming with confidence from last week. Expect the long haul to have an impact as well.

Crusaders 1-12: Hurricanes will jump out to a lead before ol’ reliable comes back to win it with that experienced pack. Excited for the clash of 10s!

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW sports producer

Hurricanes and Jaguares 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS sports presenter

Crusanders 1-12: Hopefully tight, hopefully a Kiwi classic. Just can’t see the Canes getting up over that Crusaders pack.

Jaguares 1-12: They’ve come this far, and despite the decent Brumbies pack and attack, I don’t think the Jags will drop this one at home.

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Jaguares 13+: The Brumbies don't stand a chance.

Hurricanes 1-12: Based on nothing other than my want of this result. Surely the Crusaders can't always win playoff matches at home. Surely.

Victor Waters - Breakfast sports reporter

Jaguares 13+ and Crusaders 1-12

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast reporter

Jaguares 13+ and Crusaders 1-12

Matt-Hall Smith - 1 NEWS Christchurch sports reporter

Crusaders 13+: To beat the Crusaders at home you’re going to have to score five tries and get 30 points plus. The last time a team that did that was the Hurricanes, winning 35-10 in 2016 - which was the last time the Crusaders lost at home!

Jagures 13+: Their time has come. Can’t see the Brumbies beating a team who has won 10 of their last 11 games.

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Dunedin reporter

Jaguares and Hurricanes 1-12

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Jaguares and Crusaders 1-12
 

Leaderboard: Reich 146, Hall-Smith 119, Saville 118, Stuart 114, Lloyd 112, Waters 111, McKenzie 110, Prendiville 105, Wilson 105, Powell 104, Heveldt 103, Knuckey 101, Malili 93, Preece 92, Manukia 72. 

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders kicks the ball round Beauden Barrett of the Hurricanes during the Semi Final Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Hurricanes, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 28th July 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
