Super Rugby picks: Can the Highlanders upset Crusaders in the quarter-finals?

Only eight remain and it's win or go home now - do our TVNZ sports buffs see any upsets happening in the quarter-finals? Check out below.

How it works: TVNZ sports experts will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking.

Bonus points will be given at the end of the season for correct pre-season predictions given on who will be the NZ conference's wooden spoon, how far the Blues will go this season and who will win the competition.

Quarter-finals

Crusaders v Highlanders

Jaguares v Chiefs

Hurricanes v Bulls

Brumbies v Sharks



Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals



Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 13+

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Sharks 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals



Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "Crusaders will get it done (12 All Blacks, you kidding me?) but this Highlanders team won't go down without giving their all for Ben Smith."

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "Jaguares having the homefield advantage should remind everyone they have been impressive this season. Long trip for the Chiefs... could be an even longer one back."

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Hurricanes at full strength... Bulls should be worried."

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12 - "Neither side jumps out at me but Brumbies are historically tidy at home so I'll give them benefit of the doubt."



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals



Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "I know the Highlanders have nothing to lose but the Crusaders are just too good at home."

Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Considering they didn't get the NZ Wooden Spoon, may as well back them now."

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Blues, NZ wooden spoon: Highlanders, Blues make: Champions

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Am I confident in this pick? No."

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "This Argentinian outfit is really good. They'll front up week one of the playoffs."

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Tight first half, Laumape to run away with it in the second."

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Blues, Blues make: miss playoffs

Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Sharks 1-12



Preaseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Highlanders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals



Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Editor Leader

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 13+

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 1-12

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Blues, Blues make: miss playoffs



Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "Staying cautious on this one. Conditions will probably dictate a close game. Can't go past a team with 450 Test caps in the pack alone!"

Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - They have the momentum. They have Cane and Retallick."

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "All that travel will catch up with the Bulls."

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12 - "Bit of a guess! Home team, freezing cold, Brumbies have some threats too."



Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals



Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "The Jags are the feelgood story of the competition - winning 9 of last 10 games."

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Suspect the Bulls will run out of

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 13+ - "Surprised the Sharks can field a team after the battering they took last week."



Preseason Picks: Champs: Lions, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals



Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer, 2018 Champ

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12



Preseason Picks: Champs: Hurricanes, NZ wooden spoon: Highlanders, Blues make: Quarter-finals



Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+

Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12

Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+

Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 13+



Preseason Picks: Champs: Hurricanes, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

