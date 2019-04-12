Super Rugby picks: Can the Highlanders upset Crusaders in the quarter-finals?

Only eight remain and it's win or go home now - do our TVNZ sports buffs see any upsets happening in the quarter-finals? Check out below.
How it works: TVNZ sports experts will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking.
Bonus points will be given at the end of the season for correct pre-season predictions given on who will be the NZ conference's wooden spoon, how far the Blues will go this season and who will win the competition.
Quarter-finals
Crusaders v Highlanders
Jaguares v Chiefs
Hurricanes v Bulls
Brumbies v Sharks
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 13+
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "Crusaders will get it done (12 All Blacks, you kidding me?) but this Highlanders team won't go down without giving their all for Ben Smith."
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "Jaguares having the homefield advantage should remind everyone they have been impressive this season. Long trip for the Chiefs... could be an even longer one back."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Hurricanes at full strength... Bulls should be worried."
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12 - "Neither side jumps out at me but Brumbies are historically tidy at home so I'll give them benefit of the doubt."
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "I know the Highlanders have nothing to lose but the Crusaders are just too good at home."
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Considering they didn't get the NZ Wooden Spoon, may as well back them now."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Blues, NZ wooden spoon: Highlanders, Blues make: Champions
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Am I confident in this pick? No."
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "This Argentinian outfit is really good. They'll front up week one of the playoffs."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Tight first half, Laumape to run away with it in the second."
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Blues, Blues make: miss playoffs
Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Preaseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Highlanders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Editor Leader
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 13+
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 1-12
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Blues, Blues make: miss playoffs
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "Staying cautious on this one. Conditions will probably dictate a close game. Can't go past a team with 450 Test caps in the pack alone!"
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - They have the momentum. They have Cane and Retallick."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "All that travel will catch up with the Bulls."
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12 - "Bit of a guess! Home team, freezing cold, Brumbies have some threats too."
Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "The Jags are the feelgood story of the competition - winning 9 of last 10 games."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Suspect the Bulls will run out of
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 13+ - "Surprised the Sharks can field a team after the battering they took last week."
Preseason Picks: Champs: Lions, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer, 2018 Champ
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12
Preseason Picks: Champs: Hurricanes, NZ wooden spoon: Highlanders, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 13+
Preseason Picks: Champs: Hurricanes, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals
Scoreboard: Reich 136, Saville 112, Hall-Smith 112, Lloyd 105, Stuart 103, Waters 102, McKenzie 102, Powell 98, Prendiville 97, Heveldt 96, Wilson 94, Preece 92, Knuckey 92, Malili 86, Manukia 72