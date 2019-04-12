TODAY |

Super Rugby picks: Can the Highlanders upset Crusaders in the quarter-finals?

Only eight remain and it's win or go home now - do our TVNZ sports buffs see any upsets happening in the quarter-finals? Check out below.

How it works: TVNZ sports experts will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. 

Bonus points will be given at the end of the season for correct pre-season predictions given on who will be the NZ conference's wooden spoon, how far the Blues will go this season and who will win the competition.

Quarter-finals

Crusaders v Highlanders
Jaguares v Chiefs
Hurricanes v Bulls
Brumbies v Sharks

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 13+
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Sharks 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "Crusaders will get it done (12 All Blacks, you kidding me?) but this Highlanders team won't go down without giving their all for Ben Smith."
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "Jaguares having the homefield advantage should remind everyone they have been impressive this season. Long trip for the Chiefs... could be an even longer one back."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Hurricanes at full strength... Bulls should be worried."
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12 - "Neither side jumps out at me but Brumbies are historically tidy at home so I'll give them benefit of the doubt."

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+ - "I know the Highlanders have nothing to lose but the Crusaders are just too good at home."
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - "Considering they didn't get the NZ Wooden Spoon, may as well back them now."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Blues, NZ wooden spoon: Highlanders, Blues make: Champions

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Highlanders 1-12 - "Am I confident in this pick? No."
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "This Argentinian outfit is really good. They'll front up week one of the playoffs."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Tight first half, Laumape to run away with it in the second."
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Blues, Blues make: miss playoffs

Alex Powell - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Sharks 1-12

Preaseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Highlanders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Editor Leader

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 13+
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 1-12
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Blues, Blues make: miss playoffs

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12 - "Staying cautious on this one. Conditions will probably dictate a close game. Can't go past a team with 450 Test caps in the pack alone!"
Jaguares v Chiefs: Chiefs 1-12 - They have the momentum. They have Cane and Retallick."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "All that travel will catch up with the Bulls."
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12 - "Bit of a guess! Home team, freezing cold, Brumbies have some threats too."

Preseason Picks: Champs: Crusaders, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12 - "The Jags are the feelgood story of the competition - winning 9 of last 10 games."
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+ - "Suspect the Bulls will run out of
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 13+ - "Surprised the Sharks can field a team after the battering they took last week."

Preseason Picks: Champs: Lions, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Semi-finals

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer, 2018 Champ

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 1-12
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 1-12

Preseason Picks: Champs: Hurricanes, NZ wooden spoon: Highlanders, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Highlanders: Crusaders 13+
Jaguares v Chiefs: Jaguares 1-12
Hurricanes v Bulls: Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies v Sharks: Brumbies 13+

Preseason Picks: Champs: Hurricanes, NZ wooden spoon: Chiefs, Blues make: Quarter-finals

Scoreboard: Reich 136, Saville 112, Hall-Smith 112, Lloyd 105, Stuart 103, Waters 102, McKenzie 102, Powell 98, Prendiville 97, Heveldt 96, Wilson 94, Preece 92, Knuckey 92, Malili 86, Manukia 72

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 12 April 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders in action against the Highlanders. Source: Photosport
