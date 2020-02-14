TODAY |

Super Rugby picks: Can Crusaders bounce back when they meet Blues at Eden Park?

Round three of Super Rugby gets off to a tasty start with one of New Zealand's biggest grudge matches - the Blues versus Crusaders.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

Scoreboard: Waters (13), McKenzie (12), Preece (12), Downs (11), Lloyd (9), Reich (9), Heveldt (9), Prendiville (9), Hall-Smith (9), Saville (7), Knuckey (7), Dayal (7).

Week 3

Blues v Crusaders

Sunwolves v Chiefs

Hurricanes v Sharks

Brumbies v Highlanders

Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Sharks 1-12
Brumbies 1-12

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Christchurch sports reporter

Crusaders 13+!
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 13+
Highlanders 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Crusaders 12-
Sunwolves 12-
Sharks 12-
Brumbies 13+

Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS sports producer

Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 1-12
Brumbies 1-12

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS online news editor (2019 champion)

Crusaders 13+

Chiefs 13+

Hurricanes 1-12

Brumbies 1-12

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Dunedin reporter

Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 1-12
Sharks 1-12
Brumbies 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast sports producer (Leader)

Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders 1-12

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Wellington sports reporter

Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 13+
Canes 1-12
Brumbies 1-12

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS sports presenter

Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 1-12
Canes 1-12
Brumbies 13+

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Christchurch reporter

Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies 13+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS sports reporter

Crusaders 12-
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes12-
Brumbies 12-
 


 

