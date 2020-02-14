Super Rugby picks: Can Crusaders bounce back when they meet Blues at Eden Park?

Round three of Super Rugby gets off to a tasty start with one of New Zealand's biggest grudge matches - the Blues versus Crusaders.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
Scoreboard: Waters (13), McKenzie (12), Preece (12), Downs (11), Lloyd (9), Reich (9), Heveldt (9), Prendiville (9), Hall-Smith (9), Saville (7), Knuckey (7), Dayal (7).
Week 3
Blues v Crusaders
Sunwolves v Chiefs
Hurricanes v Sharks
Brumbies v Highlanders
Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS sports reporter
Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Sharks 1-12
Brumbies 1-12
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Christchurch sports reporter
Crusaders 13+!
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 13+
Highlanders 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS sports reporter
Crusaders 12-
Sunwolves 12-
Sharks 12-
Brumbies 13+
Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS sports producer
Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 1-12
Brumbies 1-12
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS online news editor (2019 champion)
Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 1-12
Brumbies 1-12
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Dunedin reporter
Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 1-12
Sharks 1-12
Brumbies 1-12
Victor Waters - Breakfast sports producer (Leader)
Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 1-12
Hurricanes 1-12
Highlanders 1-12
Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Wellington sports reporter
Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 13+
Canes 1-12
Brumbies 1-12
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS sports presenter
Crusaders 1-12
Chiefs 1-12
Canes 1-12
Brumbies 13+
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Christchurch reporter
Crusaders 13+
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes 13+
Brumbies 13+
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS sports reporter
Crusaders 12-
Chiefs 13+
Hurricanes12-
Brumbies 12-