Super Rugby Picks: Can Cruden, Chiefs defend home turf against Crusaders?

Source:  1 NEWS

The rust is gone and we're back into the swing of things with Super Rugby this year but the TVNZ rugby pundits have a tough task picking four close contests this week - including a clash between Gatland and Razor in Hamilton!

Aaron Cruden kicks against the Blues Source: Photosport

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

Week 2

Highlanders v Sharks
Chiefs v Crusaders
Waratahs v Blues
Jaguares v Hurricanes

Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes:  Jaguares 1-12

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer

Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+

Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter, CO-LEADER

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter, CO-LEADER

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+

Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)

Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes:  Jaguares 13+

Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer

Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12

Scoreboard: Lloyd 9, McKenzie 9, Downs, 8, Waters 8, Reich 7, Saville 7, Heveldt 5, Knuckey 5, Preece 5, Prendiville 5, Dayal 4, Hall-Smith 3

