Super Rugby Picks: Can Cruden, Chiefs defend home turf against Crusaders?

The rust is gone and we're back into the swing of things with Super Rugby this year but the TVNZ rugby pundits have a tough task picking four close contests this week - including a clash between Gatland and Razor in Hamilton!
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches involving New Zealand sides each round with a correct result worth two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
Week 2
Highlanders v Sharks
Chiefs v Crusaders
Waratahs v Blues
Jaguares v Hurricanes
Zion Dayal - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Kimberlee Downs - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 13+
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Hurricanes 1-12
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS Sport Online Producer
Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+
Maddy Lloyd - Breakfast Reporter, CO-LEADER
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 13+
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter, CO-LEADER
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+
Dewi Preece - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 13+
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS Online News Editor, (2019 Champion)
Highlanders v Sharks: Sharks 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 13+
Andrew Saville - 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Crusaders 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Waratahs 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer
Highlanders v Sharks: Highlanders 1-12
Chiefs v Crusaders: Chiefs 1-12
Waratahs v Blues: Blues 1-12
Jaguares v Hurricanes: Jaguares 1-12
Scoreboard: Lloyd 9, McKenzie 9, Downs, 8, Waters 8, Reich 7, Saville 7, Heveldt 5, Knuckey 5, Preece 5, Prendiville 5, Dayal 4, Hall-Smith 3