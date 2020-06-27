TODAY |

Super Rugby penalty count halved in round three compared to opening week

Source:  1 NEWS

The Super Rugby Aotearoa competition has seen a dramatic decrease in the total amount of penalties.

Beauden Barrett makes a run at Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

Round three of the competition saw the overall penalty count drop to 30, considerably less than than the opening week in which 60 penalties were awarded.

Although the penalty count has halved, the reduction in infringements hasn't pleased everybody with contentious calls occurring in both matches.

Following the Chiefs 18-13 loss to the Crusaders, head coach Warren Gatland believed his side were hard done by as the whistle failed to sound after Jack Goodhue failed to roll away after making a tackle.

Offside and breakdown penalties are among the infringements which have decreased the most. 

NZ Rugby has also noticed fewer injuries from the tackle area as teams committ less numbers to the ruck. 

Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Chiefs
Hurricanes
Crusaders
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes part ways with Carlos Spencer due to financial impact of Covid-19
2
Team New Zealand sack alleged informants from side, MBIE to investigate
3
'You have my number' - Issac Luke hits back at 'brother' Sam Burgess' criticism
4
Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon named as front runner for Warriors top job
5
Beauden Barrett targeted by billionaire investors at French division two club - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15

As it happened: Crusaders keep late-surging Chiefs at bay to win in wet derby
00:20

'We all miss rugby' - What Prince Harry misses while living in LA amid Covid-19

Blues head into bye three-from-three after holding off Highlanders for tight win

'He'd want me to play' - Teary Caleb Clarke dedicates stunning game to grandad who died hours before kickoff