Super Rugby penalty count halved in round three compared to opening week

The Super Rugby Aotearoa competition has seen a dramatic decrease in the total amount of penalties.

Beauden Barrett makes a run at Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

Round three of the competition saw the overall penalty count drop to 30, considerably less than than the opening week in which 60 penalties were awarded.

Although the penalty count has halved, the reduction in infringements hasn't pleased everybody with contentious calls occurring in both matches.

Following the Chiefs 18-13 loss to the Crusaders, head coach Warren Gatland believed his side were hard done by as the whistle failed to sound after Jack Goodhue failed to roll away after making a tackle.

Offside and breakdown penalties are among the infringements which have decreased the most.