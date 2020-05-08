TODAY |

Super Rugby officials discussing new protocols ahead of season return

Source:  1 NEWS

Officials are emphasising the need to approach with caution as the Super Rugby season approaches a restart date. 

Charter flights for teams arriving and departing on game days are a possibility to reduce contact. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The confirmation of a domestic Super Rugby reboot will go some way to counteract the pain of up to 90 job losses at New Zealand Rugby.

Although it's hoped teams can at least re-assemble next week if the country moves to Alert Level 2, the Players' Association says theres a lot of work to be done to provide safety and certainty.

Players' Associaton boss Rob Nichol says careful consideration needs to be applied before players even begin training.

"It won't be ramped up super quick, it will be pretty methodical, taking a breath, make sure we are getting it right starting back with training," he said.

A range of protocols have been discussed this afternoon between New Zealand Rugby, the Players Association and Super Rugby clubs, 1 NEWS understands.

This includes player and staff living arrangements, sanitiation practices, physical distancing and access to workplaces.

Minister of Sport Grant Robertson echoed calls for a gradual return to professional sports.

"While I know everybody including me is chomping at the bit to get back out there and to enjoy sport, the return to sport and recreation does need to be managed carefully at all levels to esnure the health and safety of everyone involved," Robertson said.

While venues are being discussed, it is understood the existing franchise stadiums are likely to be used with teams chartering flights in and out on game day to reduce contact.

