 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby needs 'a bit of a freshen up' says ex-All Blacks lock

share

Source:

AAP

Former All Black Jeremy Thrush feels Super Rugby is at the crossroads, and he hopes World Series Rugby will help freshen it up.

Jeremy Thrush of the All Blacks

Source: Photosport

WSR was launched by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest after the Western Force were unceremoniously axed by Rugby Australia last year.

In total, three sides were axed from Super Rugby, but the competition's future still remains up in the air due to flagging interest.

The current broadcast deal runs until the end of the 2020, with the format of Super Rugby unknown beyond then.

Forrest has flagged the prospect of growing WSR so strong that sides from rival competitions like Super Rugby will want to join.

Thrush, who has been lured to the Force on a two-year deal, is excited about the future of WSR, which will expand into a proper competition next year.

But he isn't so optimistic about Super Rugby.

"I guess it's at a little bit of a crossroads the way it's going," Thrush said.

"I feel it needs a bit of a freshen up somehow.

"I guess if we're building this World Series Rugby here, and we can keep pushing it through, then maybe further down the line it (Super Rugby) might combine with what we're doing here, which would be great."

Thrush will make his Force debut on Friday night when he lines up against the Crusaders at nib Stadium.

The Crusaders sit on top of the Super Rugby ladder with a 12-2 record, but the defending champions will be missing their current All Blacks stars.

The Force put up a good fight in their recent loss to the Melbourne Rebels, and Thrush says there's no reason why they can't topple the Crusaders.

"I think there's chinks in any team's armour," Thrush said.

Thrush played 110 games for the Hurricanes, and more recently has been plying his trade for English side Gloucester.

It's not only him who has taken a keen interest in WSR.

"My dad's been watching it back home in NZ," Thrush said.

"He's been telling me to make sure I get my lungs right, because there's a fair bit of running, which I like."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The weakened Aussies slumped to a 242-run loss in Nottingham.

Watch: Australia suffer biggest ever ODI loss after failing to chase down England’s mammoth 481


2
Switzerland's Steven Zuber, center, heads for the ball to score during the group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Group Tables

3
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

00:15
4
The tournament hosts came away with a 3-1 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: Egypt on the brink of World Cup elimination after heavy loss to Russia

00:15
5
Wojciech Szczesny's howler saw the African minnows pounce for a 2-1 win in Moscow.

Watch: Goalkeeper's brain explosion gifts Senegal famous World Cup win over Poland

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward

'What kind of people take P into a children's ward in a hospital?' her partner asks.

00:14
England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

Watch: The moment England score most runs ever in ODI innings - during demolition job over Australia

England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

00:11
Two people were stabbed during an attempted robbery of a dairy in Grey Lynn last night.

Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

A second person was also injured after two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Grey Lynn business last night.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 