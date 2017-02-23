Super Rugby live updates: Rebels v Blues

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby opener between the Blues and the Rebels in Melbourne.

Blues flanker Steven Luatua runs with the ball while getting tackled during the round one of the Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels against the Blues. Source: Photosport

42 mins: Blues 25 Rebels 18

THREE! Reece Hodge keeps his 100 per cent record with boot intact as he nails another penalty kick from out wide.

40 mins: Blues 25 Rebels 15

And we are back underway!

HALFTIME - Blues 25 Rebels 15

38 mins: Blues 25 Rebels 15

INTERCEPT TRY! Rieko Ioane reads a poor pass from the Rebels and runs 50-metres untouched to score under the posts. Ihaia West gets the extras.

36 mins: Blues 18 Rebels 15

THREE! Reece Hodge takes over the kicking duties for Rebels and he nails his first attempt at goal.

33 mins: Blues 18 Rebels 12

THREE! Ihaia West lands a big penalty kick to give his side another three points. The Blues have opted to go for the aerial attack putting up several bombs and it's proving to be successful, Melbourne are struggling under the high ball.

26 mins: Blues 15 Rebels 12

TRY! The Blues make the Rebels pay with the visitors making a crucial turnover around halfway before spinning the ball wide for former Melbourne Storm winger Matt Duffie to score close to the goal posts. Ihaia West slots the conversion.

25 mins: Blues 8 Rebels 12

MISS! Jackson Garden-Bachop has had a shocker with the boot with his third shot at goal veering off the right of the goal posts.

21 mins: Blues 8 Rebels 12

TRY! Jackson Garden-Bachop makes up for his missed penalty kick earlier charging down Ihaia West's attempted clearance kick to score. Garden-Bachop misses the extras.

20 mins: Blues 8 Rebels 7

MISS! Jackson Garden-Bachop misses a chance to get give his side the lead.



16 mins: Blues 8 Rebels 7

TRY! After several pick and go's Blues' prop Pauliasi Manu drives over close to the line to score the Blues' first try of the match. Ihaia West misses the conversion.

15 mins: Blues 3 Rebels 7

Brilliant attacking play from the Blues' outside backs, bamboozling the Rebels' defence with some impressive footwork and passes. Blake Gibson's try has been disallowed with the TMO saying the ball was held up over the try line.

Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break. Source: Photosport

7 mins: Blues 3 Rebels 7

TRY! Well you don't see that often - Melbourne's little halfback Nic Stirzaker fends off Blues' number eight Akira Ioane to score the opening try of the match. Melbourne look lively and showed great hands to keep the ball alive and the Rebels' skipper scores close to the posts.

6 mins: Blues 3 Rebels 0

THREE! Ihaia West lands the long range penalty goal from about 40-metres out. The Blues are looking good opting to hold the ball and run it - the NZ side have had a lot of possession.

5 mins: Blues 0 Rebels 0

PENALTY! The Rebels have been penalised for a player off-side and the Blues have a chance with a shot at goal just inside the 40-metre mark.

Blues 0 Rebels 0

KICK-OFF! And we are underway in Melbourne.

Blues 0 Rebels 0

A brilliant moment as both teams have a moment of silence for former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman and former All Black Sione Lauaki.

PRE-MATCH:

Tana Umaga was pleased with his side's final pre-season hit out against the Chiefs, where the Blues dominated in the scrums and showcased their defensive power up front.

They went on to win the match 26-14 at Alexandra Park in Auckland last week.

The Blues have named a fairly strong outfit to take on the Rebels, with the likes of Steven Luatua and Akira Ioane named to start in the forwards.

Former Chiefs halfback Augustine Pulu returns to Super Rugby this time wearing Blues colours, after a stint playing in the New Zealand Sevens team last year at the Rio Olympic Games.

Ihaia West has kept his number 10 jersey with Piers Francis and All Blacks back Rieko Ioane named to start in the midfield.

The Blues have some big guns named on the bench with George Moala and Rene Ranger set to make a big impact with they are called to come into the game.

TEAMS:

Blues: 1.Pauliasi Manu, 2.Matt Moulds, 3.Sione Mafileo, 4.Jimmy Tupou (captain), 5.Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 6.Steven Luatua, 7.Blake Gibson, 8.Akira Ioane, 9.Augustine Pulu, 10.Ihaia West, 11.Melani Nanai, 12.Piers Francis, 13.Rieko Ioane, 14.Matt Duffie, 15.Michael Collins.

Reserves: 16.Hame Faiva, 17.Alex Hodgman, 18.Charlie Faumuina, 19.Scott Scrafton, 20.Murphy Taramai, 21.Sam Nock, 22.Geoge Moala, 23.Rene Ranger.

Rebels: 1.Cruze Ah-Nau, 2.Pat Leafa, 3.Laurie Weeks, 4.Steve Cummins, 5.Lopeti Timani, 6.Jordy Reid, 7.Colby Fainga'a, 8.Amanaki Mafi, 9.Nic Stirzaker (captain), 10.Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11.Tom English, 12.Reece Hodge, 13.Mitch Inman, 14.Jack Maddocks, 15.Jack Debreczeni.

Reserves: 16.Jordan Uelese, 17.Tom Moloney, 18.Tyrel Lomax, 19.Culum Retallick, 20.Jack Schatz, 21.Ben Meehan, 22.Sione Tuipulotu, 23.Jonah Placid.

