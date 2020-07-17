TODAY |

Super Rugby investors give NZ Rugby a deadline for details on new tournament: report

Private investors in the New Zealand Super Rugby clubs have issued an deadline to NZ Rugby over the details of the new-look competition, 1 NEWS understands.

If the investors aren't given the details of the new-look competition by the end of the month, they will refuse to negotiate new licenses, Scotty Stevenson reports.

"One insider says NZR is asking for guarantees of up to $10 million per club," Stevenson said. 

The report comes as the findings of the Aratipu Report begin to surface with the complex dynamic between NZ Rugby and its key stakeholders being revealed.

In the past, the financial backers of New Zealand's Super Rugby teams have lobbied for a greater share of the Super Rugby revenue and with the creation of a new competition beckoning, it is likely that Super Rugby's shareholders will want a greater slice of the pie.  

It is also understood that New Zealand Rugby will seek to be a majority owner of the entity that will run the tournament, with Rugby Australia and the Players Association potential minority owners. 

