Super Rugby Final Picks: In-form Crusaders have one hand on the title but can they finish the job against the Lions?

One last game, one last pick. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles taken for this week's Super Rugby final? Check out below.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
FINAL
Crusaders v Lions
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I've been to every home final so far - trying to rope my mate into going and seeing another win tomorrow night (hint, hint)"
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Lions: Lions 1-12 - "Someone has to be Devil's Advocate! Maybe it's because I love a good Hollywood story but I also think the Lions are one of the rare teams that has a pack that can match the Crusaders. Speed in the backline is potent too."
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 20+
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I just hope it's a competitive game but I think it will be 18-25 points."
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "This final has a Crusaders win written all over it, much like my Picks title! But keep an eye on the weather which could influence proceedings and the crowd turn out"
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "You'd have to be pretty brave to go against the Crusaders... at home... in a Super Rugby final."
SCOREBOARD: Waters 134, Malili 126, Heveldt 121, Knuckey 119, Stuart 114, Wilson 111, Rimene-Sproat 108, Reich 107, Prendiville 103, Hall-Smith 103, McKenzie 95