Super Rugby Final Picks: In-form Crusaders have one hand on the title but can they finish the job against the Lions?

Lions flanker Kwagga Smith insists personal atonement won't be a driving force to win the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.

Smith is among 12 Lions players who began last year's final loss to the same opponents in Johannesburg that will start again in Christchurch on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has more reason than most to chase a reversal of the 25-17 defeat, when he was sent off in a pivotal moment late in the first half.

He says last year's red card incident, when he clumsily took out David Havili as the Crusaders fullback fielded a high kick, won't be on his mind.

"I think it is not redemption, for me it is another opportunity," he said.

"It wasn't cynical, it wasn't something I did intentionally, it was something that just happened. I missed my focus for one second and I think that is the moments in the final that make a difference."

Smith has been a relentless force for the South African conference winners, having made the Lions his focus after turning down a Commonwealth Games opportunity in sevens, the format he excelled in for several years.

He scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance during last week's semi- final defeat of the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

Several Crusaders got a first-hand look at Smith's athleticism in a monster display at Twickenham last November when the Barbarians nearly stunned the All Blacks.

He wants to instil confidence in his Lions teammates, believing they can overcome the weight of history and the quality of a Crusaders team on a 14-match winning streak to claim their maiden title.

"They are a good team but we are also a good team," he said.