Super Rugby final LIVE: Crusaders seek back-to-back titles against Lions

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Super Rugby final, as the Crusaders face the Lions from AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

8:13pm: 37 mins - Crusaders 20 Lions 3

TRY!!! Havili goes over for the Crusaders, but Richie Mo'unga has torn the Lions apart here! The first-five soars above the Lions to take a high ball, before going on a wicked solo run, finding Goodhue inside him.

Goodhue carries the ball to the line before being tackled, as the pass goes wide to Havili who scores.

Mo'unga with the kick, and again, it's good!

8:10pm: 34 mins - Crusaders 13 Lions 3

Penalty! A huge mix up from Jantjies sees him take the ball across his own line before grounding it, giving the Crusaders a scrum on the 5m line.

Hall feeds, but the front rows come up to force a reset. This time the Lions' front row collapses and the Crusaders win a penalty. Mo'unga points to the posts and will have another kick.

He lines up the kick, and again nails it. Crusaders' lead is now 10 points.

8:04pm: 28 mins - Crusaders 10 Lions 3

Again the Lions look for the driving maul, but again the Crusaders are up to it, as Scott Barrett forces the error to win a turnover.

8:02pm: 26 mins - Crusaders 10 Lions 3

Joe Moody loses two scrums in a row to give the Lions a penalty, which they'll take as a lineout right on the Crusaders' line. Marx throws and the Lions look for the driving maul. The Crusaders are penalised as they force the Lions back.

The referee brings play back, and the Lions will have another lineout.

7:56pm: 21 mins - Crusaders 10 Lions 3

TRY!!! Have the Crusaders scored? From their own lineout, the ball moves wide and Tamanivalu dives into the corner! The referee wants to check the grounding, but it should be fine. It is, Tamanivalu's try is awarded and the Crusaders hit the front!

Mo'unga with his second kick, and it's brilliant!

7:54pm: 19 mins - Crusaders 3 Lions 3

HUGE chance for the Crusaders, Bridge attempts to go over in the corner, but Mostert forces him over the sideline. The Lions win their own lineout as Jantjies clears, but the Crusaders will have another lineout of their own.

7:51pm: 16 mins - Crusaders 3 Lions 3

Penalty! The Crusaders have their first real attack of the night as Tamanivalu bursts forward. The referee has the arm out against Vorster before giving the Crusaders a penalty. Do they go for the points? They do, Mo'unga lines up his first kick of the night, and it's good! Scores level.

7:48pm: 13 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 3

Penalty! It's all the Lions at the moment, with 88% of possession and 99% of territory. The Crusaders give away a penalty inside their own half and Jantjies points to the posts.

He lines up the first kick of the night, and slots it straight down the middle!

7:41pm: 6 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

The Lions are clean through as Combrinck breaks up the middle! The Crusaders' defence holds as the Lions are forced backwards. Cronje finds Whiteley from the back of the ruck as the Lions forwards look to drive over.

The ball's there for the Lions, but they knock it on right on the tryline! Crusaders' scrum.

7:39pm: 4 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

Watch out for the rolling maul at the lineout. Marx throws and Codie Taylor steals it! Mo'unga clears.

7:38pm: 3 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

Richie Mo'unga clears into touch and the Lions will have a lineout. Marx throws and the Lions attack straight away. Jantjies kicks out to the right wing for Marx of all people, but the ball goes back. The Lions keep possession,

Scott Barrett gives away a penalty for not releasing in the tackle. The Lions take the lineout.

7:35pm: KICKOFF - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

Here we go then! The Lions will kick off to the Crusaders to get the ball rolling, Elton Jantjies boots high into the Christchurch sky and we're away!

7:33pm

Warren Whiteley strides out at the front of the Lions sid, can they finally break their duck and take the Super Rugby title?

7:32pm

Brilliant scenes, Scott Robertson does a lap of the ground to pump up the Christchurch fans. Sam Whitelock leads the Crusaders out of the tunnel first.

7:29pm

It's a beautiful night in Christchurch and AMI Stadium is a sell-out! Both sides currently in the changing sheds before kick-off.

PRE MATCH

For the second straight season, Super Rugby will be decided by the Crusaders and the Lions, with the 2017 finalists to reignite their rivalry in Christchurch tonight.

Having won the 2017 title in some style, the Crusaders are looking to go back-to-back tonight, this time playing in front of their home fans after last year's win in Johannesburg.

For the Lions, a maiden Super Rugby title is on the line with the South African table toppers also out to avoid three successive finals losses, after falling to the Hurricanes in 2016.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody

Replacements: 16. Sam Anderson-Heather, 17. Tim Perry, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. Braydon Ennor

Lions: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Ruan Combrinck, 13. Lionel Mapoe, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronje, 8. Warren Whiteley (c), 7. Cyle Brink, 6. Kwagga Smith, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Marvin Orie, 3. Ruan Dreyer, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Jacques van Rooyen