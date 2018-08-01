 

Super Rugby final LIVE: Crusaders seek back-to-back titles against Lions

1 NEWS
Rugby
Crusaders

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2018 Super Rugby final, as the Crusaders face the Lions from AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

8:13pm: 37 mins - Crusaders 20 Lions 3

TRY!!! Havili goes over for the Crusaders, but Richie Mo'unga has torn the Lions apart here! The first-five soars above the Lions to take a high ball, before going on a wicked solo run, finding Goodhue inside him. 

Goodhue carries the ball to the line before being tackled, as the pass goes wide to Havili who scores.

Mo'unga with the kick, and again, it's good!

8:10pm: 34 mins - Crusaders 13 Lions 3

Penalty! A huge mix up from Jantjies sees him take the ball across his own line before grounding it, giving the Crusaders a scrum on the 5m line.

Hall feeds, but the front rows come up to force a reset. This time the Lions' front row collapses and the Crusaders win a penalty. Mo'unga points to the posts and will have another kick.

He lines up the kick, and again nails it. Crusaders' lead is now 10 points.

8:04pm: 28 mins - Crusaders 10 Lions 3

Again the Lions look for the driving maul, but again the Crusaders are up to it, as Scott Barrett forces the error to win a turnover.

8:02pm: 26 mins - Crusaders 10 Lions 3

Joe Moody loses two scrums in a row to give the Lions a penalty, which they'll take as a lineout right on the Crusaders' line. Marx throws and the Lions look for the driving maul. The Crusaders are penalised as they force the Lions back. 

The referee brings play back, and the Lions will have another lineout.

7:56pm: 21 mins - Crusaders 10 Lions 3

TRY!!! Have the Crusaders scored? From their own lineout, the ball moves wide and Tamanivalu dives into the corner! The referee wants to check the grounding, but it should be fine. It is, Tamanivalu's try is awarded and the Crusaders hit the front!

Mo'unga with his second kick, and it's brilliant!

7:54pm: 19 mins - Crusaders 3 Lions 3

HUGE chance for the Crusaders, Bridge attempts to go over in the corner, but Mostert forces him over the sideline. The Lions win their own lineout as Jantjies clears, but the Crusaders will have another lineout of their own.

7:51pm: 16 mins - Crusaders 3 Lions 3 

Penalty! The Crusaders have their first real attack of the night as Tamanivalu bursts forward. The referee has the arm out against Vorster before giving the Crusaders a penalty. Do they go for the points? They do, Mo'unga lines up his first kick of the night, and it's good! Scores level.

7:48pm: 13 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 3

Penalty! It's all the Lions at the moment, with 88% of possession and 99% of territory. The Crusaders give away a penalty inside their own half and Jantjies points to the posts.

He lines up the first kick of the night, and slots it straight down the middle!

7:41pm: 6 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

The Lions are clean through as Combrinck breaks up the middle! The Crusaders' defence holds as the Lions are forced backwards. Cronje finds Whiteley from the back of the ruck as the Lions forwards look to drive over.

The ball's there for the Lions, but they knock it on right on the tryline! Crusaders' scrum.

7:39pm: 4 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

Watch out for the rolling maul at the lineout. Marx throws and Codie Taylor steals it! Mo'unga clears.

7:38pm: 3 mins - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

Richie Mo'unga clears into touch and the Lions will have a lineout. Marx throws and the Lions attack straight away. Jantjies kicks out to the right wing for Marx of all people, but the ball goes back. The Lions keep possession, 

Scott Barrett gives away a penalty for not releasing in the tackle. The Lions take the lineout.

7:35pm: KICKOFF - Crusaders 0 Lions 0

Here we go then! The Lions will kick off to the Crusaders to get the ball rolling, Elton Jantjies boots high into the Christchurch sky and we're away!

7:33pm

Warren Whiteley strides out at the front of the Lions sid, can they finally break their duck and take the Super Rugby title?

7:32pm

Brilliant scenes, Scott Robertson does a lap of the ground to pump up the Christchurch fans. Sam Whitelock leads the Crusaders out of the tunnel first.

7:29pm

It's a beautiful night in Christchurch and AMI Stadium is a sell-out! Both sides currently in the changing sheds before kick-off.

PRE MATCH

For the second straight season, Super Rugby will be decided by the Crusaders and the Lions, with the 2017 finalists to reignite their rivalry in Christchurch tonight.

Having won the 2017 title in some style, the Crusaders are looking to go back-to-back tonight, this time playing in front of their home fans after last year's win in Johannesburg.

For the Lions, a maiden Super Rugby title is on the line with the South African table toppers also out to avoid three successive finals losses, after falling to the Hurricanes in 2016.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody

Replacements: 16. Sam Anderson-Heather, 17. Tim Perry, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. Braydon Ennor

Lions: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Ruan Combrinck, 13. Lionel Mapoe, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronje, 8. Warren Whiteley (c), 7. Cyle Brink, 6. Kwagga Smith, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Marvin Orie, 3. Ruan Dreyer, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Jacques van Rooyen

Replacements: 16. Corne Fourie, 17. Dylan Smith, 18. Johannes Jonker, 19. Lourens Erasmus, 20. Marnus Schoeman, 21. Dillon Smit, 22. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 23. Howard Mnisi

Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018.
Reuben Thorne says the team ethos has been the key to the Crusaders' historic success. Source: Photosport
Taranaki winger Kinivilame Naholo, the brother of All Blacks star Waisake, opened the scoring today as the amber and blacks defended the Ranfurly Shield with a 33-10 victory over Wanganui in Hawera.

After securing an attacking lineout in Wanganui's half, Taranaki's backline spread the ball to the youngest Naholo brother out on the wing.

Naholo, 19, then powered his way over the tryline from close range, with no Wanganui defenders able to get near the young flier.

The performance adds to the younger Naholo's growing reputation, after the winger grabbed two tries in Taranaki's huge win over Poverty Bay earlier this season.

Waisake Naholo's younger brother showed off his pace in his side's 33-10 win. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018.

Matt Toomua makes push for Wallabies selection, could line-up against All Blacks

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Wallabies halfback Will Genia believes playmaker Matt Toomua has returned to Australia a better following his two-year spell in English rugby.

Five-eighth Toomua was a shock starter in Fridays' Bledisloe Cup trial at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval, where he played part of the second half alongside Genia, who was tasting action for the first time in almost seven weeks after recovering from a broken arm.

The 33-time capped Wallaby and former Brumbies playmaker, signed a two-and-a- half year deal with Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels earlier in the week.

He will take up that commitment after completing a final season in England with Leicester following the conclusion of the Rugby Championship in August.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will consider Toomua for a spot in his 23-man squad for the opening match against New Zealand on August 18 in Sydney, after making a last minute decision to select him on Friday.

He would provide good cover for incumbent playmakers Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale.

Toomua opted not to talk to the media after Friday's game, but Genia was full of praise for his past Wallabies and future Rebels teammate.

"He really understands what's required of him as a 10, he's played at this level a lot before," Genia told AAP.

"For me the communication was nice and clear and the good direction that he gave to me, but also the team when we were out there together.

"I think he's come back a much better player from Leicester."

Toomua missed virtually all of his first season at Leicester with a knee injury, but his form in 2017-18 garnered him plenty of accolades.

He was named in the English Premiership's Dream Team of the season in the centres alongside compatriot Rob Horne and was voted the Leicester supporters' player of the year.

Genia pulled up well after his 35-minute second half stint on Friday.

"I'm really grateful for the fact that they organised this trial and to have played some minutes,'" Genia said.

"The most enjoyable thing for me was getting out there and playing some rugby again.

"I knew i'd done the work in terms of my conditioning to be up for it and I just feel a lot better for having that hitout."

Genia looked lively and set up a try for Jordan Petaia with a neat crossfield kick.

"Thankfully he caught it and scored the try otherwise 'Cheik' probably would have hooked me," Genia quipped."

