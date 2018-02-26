Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for second round of Super Rugby action

The three New Zealand matches look fairly straightforward to select this week, and that is not always the case in this competition. Only the Chiefs will be lamenting a defeat.
Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Source: Photosport
Blues v Chiefs
Result: Blues by 12
Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs.
Source: Photosport
It is funny how the Blues firmed early to be favourites in this real derby, even though coming off a loss. But they have some reinforcements in the form of Jerome Kaino and Jimmy Tupou, not to mention growing confidence that they can win their first NZ conference clash in two years.
Crusaders v Stormers
Result: Crusaders by 19
The Stormers pushed the Waratahs hard in Sydney, but there is little evidence they will trouble the early Super Rugby leaders on their home patch.
Jaguares v Hurricanes
Burger Odendaal of the Bulls tackles Ben May of the Hurricanes during their Super Rugby match in Pretoria.
Source: Photosport
Result: Hurricanes by 26
Now they've got their 'warm-up' defeat out of the way, watch the hurt Hurricanes exert some heavy pressure via ruthless rugby on the Argentine franchise. Beauden Barrett will surely revert to the No 10 jersey.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport