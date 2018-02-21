Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

With the Super Rugby season about to get underway for New Zealand teams, experienced rugby writer Campbell Burnes has offered his insights into this weekend's matches.

Blues v Highlanders, Dunedin

Result: Blues by 10

"The Blues are hit by injuries in the pack, but they have a backline full of X-factor, so this should give them an edge over a Highlanders team seeking to find their cohesion with new personnel."

Crusaders v Chiefs, Christchurch

Result: Crusaders by 5

"How about Richie Mo'unga versus Damian McKenzie to get the juices flowing? Or perhaps Jack Goodhue versus Anton Lienert-Brown? The Crusaders will seek an early statement at home and it may be too much for the visitors."

Bulls v Hurricanes, Pretoria

Result: Hurricanes by 12

"Beauden Barrett has arrived late in Pretoria due to a wedding, while Asafo Aumua was never sent in the first place. After shaking off the jetlag and cobwebs, however, the Hurricanes should be too strong against John Mitchell's Bulls."