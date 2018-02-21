 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

With the Super Rugby season about to get underway for New Zealand teams, experienced rugby writer Campbell Burnes has offered his insights into this weekend's matches.

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.
Source: 1 NEWS

Blues v Highlanders, Dunedin

Result: Blues by 10

"The Blues are hit by injuries in the pack, but they have a backline full of X-factor, so this should give them an edge over a Highlanders team seeking to find their cohesion with new personnel."

Crusaders v Chiefs, Christchurch

The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS

Result: Crusaders by 5

"How about Richie Mo'unga versus Damian McKenzie to get the juices flowing? Or perhaps Jack Goodhue versus Anton Lienert-Brown? The Crusaders will seek an early statement at home and it may be too much for the visitors."

Bulls v Hurricanes, Pretoria

Result: Hurricanes by 12

"Beauden Barrett has arrived late in Pretoria due to a wedding, while Asafo Aumua was never sent in the first place. After shaking off the jetlag and cobwebs, however, the Hurricanes should be too strong against John Mitchell's Bulls."

To see who TVNZ rugby buffs such as Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart selected for this weekend's action, click here.

Related

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Ko jumped to three under par with her last stroke of the day in Chon Buri.

Eagle! Lydia Ko nails huge putt to rocket into contention at LPGA Thailand

00:31
2
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

00:14
3
The 16-year-old skier is the first ever Kiwi male to win a Winter Olympics medal.

Watch: Nico Porteous all smiles in PyeongChang medal ceremony after receiving men’s halfpipe bronze

03:07
4
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Round 1 Picks: Two local derbies and a long flight to South Africa for the Hurricanes kicks off the 2018 season

01:50
5
Fifteen new faces make up the Kiwi contingent for next year's Gold Coast games.

Kiwi teenage swimmer forced to miss Commonwealth Games with serious knee injury

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

12:21
Judith Collins on why she wants National's top spot.

Opinion: Judith Collins 'will almost certainly be spared' joy of leading National Party with vote just days away

Collins is prone to serious lapses of judgment. For someone of such intelligence, this character failing is inexplicable, writes John Armstrong.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 