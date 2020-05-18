TODAY |

Super Rugby Aotearoa teams return to very different pre-season training

Source:  1 NEWS

Today was the first day of training for New Zealand's Super Rugby franchises after their Covid-19 enforced hiatus, although it was pretty different to what they are used to.

Ahead of Super Rugby Aotearoa - a New Zealand-only competition that starts next month - the teams got together today for pre-season training for the second time in 2020.

The Hurricanes were clearly fizzing on day one, as they also eye up a likely return for Ardie Savea in four weeks.

"The best way to describe it is when my kids were small, if there was rain for two days, then there's a bit of sun and they can finally get out, they go mad, the boys were in good form when they came in," Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said.

The first week will be measured and clearly gradual.

"We are trying to be smart around the movements, not blowing calves from trying to get some real powerful movements the boys haven't had for six or seven weeks," Holland said.

While the drills the Blues went through looked familiar, some other aspects were different, including temperature checks for all and more distance between participants than usual.

"We're just taking players' temperatures, a no contact thermometer, making sure no one has a high temperature which no one does," Blues doctor James McGarvey told 1 NEWS.

For the teams it will be a four week build up to eight local derbies, in a very different type of pre-season. But it's clear, all involved are more than happy to be back.

 

Rugby
