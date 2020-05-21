Super Rugby Aotearoa set to be rugby's first competition with crowds post-Covid

New Zealand Rugby is embracing this afternoon's Alert Level 1 announcement as it means Super Rugby Aotearoa will become the first professional rugby competition in the world to have fans return en-masse when it kicks off this weekend.

Highlanders crowd wave their flags in support of the team at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Source: Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon New Zealand will transition to Level 1 tonight, meaning sporting events such as Super Rugby Aotearoa are now allowed to have fans in attendance.

Tickets have already gone on sale for this weekend's opening round fixtures which see the Highlanders host the Chiefs in Dunedin on Saturday before the Blues and Hurricanes face off a day later in Auckland at Eden Park.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said the announcement was fantastic news for rugby and sport in New Zealand.

“It is a testament to all New Zealanders that we are in a position to lift restrictions on mass gatherings and it’s a massive boost for Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again.”

With the news of a shift to Level 1, NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said kick off times would be adjusted - now 7pm on Saturdays and 3:30pm on Sundays - to allow fans the time they need to support games from the stands or sofa.

“With the return of community sport, we wanted to give our many fans involved in Saturday sport time to finish up their games, get ready to head out, and then across town to our venues. We’re excited to be able to provide some daytime Sunday rugby in 2020.

Teams will no longer have to fly in and out on the same day for away matches.

The Blues have wasted no time taking advantage of this afternoon's Alert Level 1 announcement, advertising tickets to fans for this weekend's Super Rugby Aotearoa opening round clash against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

The Blues are offering free entry for children to the game with a paying adult and $20 tickets for general admission.

Super Rugby Aotearoa was initially being looked as a sporting competition that would run without crowds to help reduce the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus currently affecting the world.

However, with New Zealand transitioning to Level 1 at 11:59pm tonight after getting ahead of the coronavirus' curve, crowds will be able to attend under the relaxed restrictions.

Terry Davies, CEO of Dunedin Venues, told 1 NEWS last week they’d have no issues at Forsyth Barr Stadium making Saturday's match available at short notice.

“We're ready to go if the Government and the Minister of Health give us the go ahead,” Davies said at the time.