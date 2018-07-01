Sunwolves score in final minutes as Tony Brown wins battle of Kiwi coaches

Source:Associated Press
Playing at their second home in Singapore, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves beat three-time Super Rugby champions the Bulls of South Africa 42-37, with former Highlanders coach Tony Brown claiming the bragging rights over compatriot, Bulls coach John Mitchell.
The Sunwolves sealed victory in a match that swung back and forth with Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco's 75th-minute try.
It was one of six tries for the Sunwolves, all converted by flyhalf Hayden Parker, who also scored the first try.
It was also only the third win of the season for the Sunwolves.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport