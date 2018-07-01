 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Sunwolves score in final minutes as Tony Brown wins battle of Kiwi coaches

share

Source:

Associated Press

Playing at their second home in Singapore, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves beat three-time Super Rugby champions the Bulls of South Africa 42-37, with former Highlanders coach Tony Brown claiming the bragging rights over compatriot, Bulls coach John Mitchell.

The 42-37 win saw Brown's team get the victory over John Mitchell's Bulls in Singapore.
Source: SKY

The Sunwolves sealed victory in a match that swung back and forth with Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco's 75th-minute try.

It was one of six tries for the Sunwolves, all converted by flyhalf Hayden Parker, who also scored the first try.

It was also only the third win of the season for the Sunwolves.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

00:15
2
The 42-37 win saw Brown's team get the victory over John Mitchell's Bulls in Singapore.

Sunwolves score in final minutes as Tony Brown wins battle of Kiwi coaches

00:14
3
Edinson Cavani's double sent Uruguay to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

Uruguay advance to quarter-final, send Portugal and Ronaldo home after France eliminate Messi, Argentina

00:15
4
Ed Fidow saw the tryline and he wasn't going to be stopped.

Watch: Manu Samoa winger steamrolls defender to score during dominant World Cup qualifier win over Germany

00:18
5
The Chiefs were playing on another level in the first 40 minutes of tonight's clash in Suva.

As it happened: Chiefs' dominant 42-point first half performance leads to big win over stunned Highlanders in Suva

00:56
Trump's immigration policy is "sinful", Rev Al Sharpton tells New York protesters

'We are not going to let you take these children' - Thousands march across the US protesting Trump's immigration policies

The largest crowd gathered in a park across from the White House.

00:14
Edinson Cavani's double sent Uruguay to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

Uruguay advance to quarter-final, send Portugal and Ronaldo home after France eliminate Messi, Argentina

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 