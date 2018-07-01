Sunwolves score in final minutes as Tony Brown wins battle of Kiwi coaches

Playing at their second home in Singapore, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves beat three-time Super Rugby champions the Bulls of South Africa 42-37, with former Highlanders coach Tony Brown claiming the bragging rights over compatriot, Bulls coach John Mitchell.

The Sunwolves sealed victory in a match that swung back and forth with Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco's 75th-minute try.

It was one of six tries for the Sunwolves, all converted by flyhalf Hayden Parker, who also scored the first try.