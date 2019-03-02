Sunwolves punish sloppy Chiefs to take first ever away Super Rugby win

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Sunwolves' historic victory, defeating the Chiefs 30-15 at FMG Stadium, Hamilton.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 15 Sunwolves 30

The Chiefs forced back into running the ball out from their own half. No use though as the Sunwolves come up with it. They give away a penalty for not releasing, and the Chiefs go quickly.

The siren goes, the Sunwolves turn it over and they look for more! Emery kicks out to the wing, van den Heever finds Thompson inside him. The ball goes back to Parker and he kicks into touch.

Game over, the Sunwolves win their first ever away game in Super Rugby!

77 mins: Chiefs 15 Sunwolves 30

The Sunwolves just looking to keep the ball for now. They work the ball to the Chiefs' 22, but don't act in any rush to score. They've gone through 16 phases before Emery kicks through. Wainui is there to recover it and the Chiefs move the ball out to Leger. Tahuriorangi picks and goes. Stevenson runs back towards the middle, before Tahuriorangi looks for a flick pass out the back. The Chiefs lose it though as the Sunwolves go on the attack.

The Chiefs win a penalty though, McKenzie kicks down field for a lineout.

72 mins: Chiefs 15 Sunwolves 30

The Chiefs playing hot potato as the moment as Karpik dives at the line. Weber goes to McKenzie who kicks out to Wainui on the wing. The Sunwolves there to defend in numbers. They spill the ball though, and the Sunwolves get rid of the danger.

69 mins: Chiefs 15 Sunwolves 30

Leger wins a penalty and the Chiefs have a scrum. Weber feeds, and the Chiefs go wide. Weber finds Leger in the middle of the park. Stevenson throws a cutout pass out to Wainui, who chips over his man, but Little is there to clean up for the Sunwolves. The Sunwolves spill the ball, but the Chiefs can't capitalise.

Chiefs scrum.

65 mins: Chiefs 15 Sunwolves 30

TRY!!! Chiefs scrum. Weber feeds. He goes blind before finding Nanai-Seturo out wide and he shows brilliant strength to score!

McKenzie with the kick from out wide, but can't bring the ball back round.

64 mins: Chiefs 10 Sunwolves 30

The Chiefs attack down their left, with Nanai-Seturo doing well to keep the ball alive. The referee keeps the arm out for a high tackle on Prattley. McKenzie finds the corner and the Chiefs have a lineout.

Taukei'aho throws, Allardice takes and the Chiefs are right on the tryline. They look to force their way over and the Sunwolves give away another penalty. Weber throws the ball out the back to no one, before Leger regathers and tries to attack, the Sunwolves' defence holds.

McKenzie tries to step his way through, but is tackled, Ta'avao does the same. McKenzie looks to put Leger through, the referee with the ball again. Karpik offloads to Ross who drops the ball. We'll go back for the penalty.

58 mins: Chiefs 10 Sunwolves 30

TRY!!! The Sunwolves hit back, and this time van den Heever is there to score. Vosayaco goes down the right, before offloading back inside to van den Heever inside him. The winger shows too much pace up the middle and scores for the Sunwolves.

Parker keeps his perfect record with the boot.

56 mins: Chiefs 10 Sunwolves 23

Oh my word! Stevenson spills a high kick, and van den Heever is there to take the rebound, through on the tryline - but he spills it too! Leger tries to run the ball out, but the Sunwolves give away a penalty. Crazy bit of play.

54 mins: Chiefs 10 Sunwolves 23

Another penalty for the Chiefs and Stevenson takes it quickly. He kicks over the top before Booth regathers. Booth kicks straight to Nankivell and the Chiefs attacking now.

Nankivell stabs a kick through for Nanai-Seturo to chase! It's a foot race between him and Parker, but the ball goes dead! Great bit of play from the Chiefs, starting to come alive in the second half.

51 mins: Chiefs 10 Sunwolves 23

The Chiefs look like they've clicked into gear now. Nenkivell nearly steps his way through as the Chiefs surge forward. McKenzie tries another kick over the top, but Parker is happy to let the ball dribble into touch.

47 mins: Chiefs 10 Sunwolves 23

TRY!!! The Chiefs win a penalty on the halfway line as Burleigh doesn't roll away. McKenzie kicks down into the corner and the Chiefs with a real chance for points here.

They win their own lineout and look for the drive. Weber finds McKenzie from the back of the drive, and the first-five kicks over the top. Nankivell is there to claim the ball and he scores! Brilliant from McKenzie.

McKenzie with the kick from right in front, and he's got it!

42 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 23

The Chiefs win the lineout and look to shift through the backs. McKenzie finds Mitchell Brown just outside him, but he knocks on! What is wrong with the Chiefs tonight?!

41 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 23

Parker kicks off and we're away in the second half - and straight away the Chiefs win a penalty.

8:36pm

The Chiefs are back out on the park, they need a big half if they want to avoid a third straight loss to begin 2019. Brodie Retallick is off the park due to his All Blacks agreement.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 23

The Chiefs with one last real attack to end the first half. They have the advantage as Leger kicks through and Nanai-Seturo is there to gather it, but he can't hold on! The Sunwolves have advantage now. The ball goes back but is knocked on to bring a surreal first half to an end.

39 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 23

The Chiefs with the ball as Stevenson goes wide to Wainui. Ta'avao makes a run, but loses the ball in the tackle, Booth picks up for the Sunwolves, but he loses the ball now. The Chiefs will feed the scrum.

37 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 23

The Sunwolves win another penalty, but now they play the advantage. The ball moves wide out to van der Heever, but he's forced into touch. The Chiefs take the lineout quickly, before the ball is cleared by Leger.

36 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 23

Penalty! The Chiefs are called for not releasing in the tackle, Mitchell Brown the culprit. The Sunwolves will have a shot at goal.

Parker four from four already tonight, make that five! The Sunwolves lead by 20 points!

34 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 20

TRY!!! The Sunwolves make a burst down the right through Emery and the Chiefs are under pressure now! The ball moves to van der Heever who does brilliantly to get close to the try line. Uwe Helu bursts up the middle and goes over, but has he grounded the ball? We'll go upstairs for a look, but the on field signal is try.

Taukei'aho looks like he might have gotten under the ball - but the TMO gives the try?! Parker with the kick now - and he's nailed this one too! The Sunwolves comfortably in front.

32 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 13

McKenzie gets the ball from the back of the lineout and runs. The ball goes wide to Wainui on the Chiefs' right, but he spills in trying to stop himself going into touch.

Sunwolves scrum.

30 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 13

The Sunwolves attack down the right again, but McKenzie forced a knock-on from Matsuhasi. Angus Ta'avao looks like he's taken a heavy knock. He's back on his feet for the scrum, but he looks in a lot of pain.

Weber feeds the scrum, and the Chiefs win a penalty as the Sunwolves' front row angle in. McKenzie kicks for the corner, the Chiefs will have a lineout just in front of the halfway line.

26 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 13

Penalty! The Chiefs give away another penalty, this time for offside. Parker with his third attempt of the night, and he's still perfect.

Sunwolves' lead back to 10.

23 mins: Chiefs 3 Sunwolves 10

Penalty! The Sunwolves give away a penalty for leaving their feet, and the Chiefs want the points. McKenzie lines up his first shot at goal of the night.

He slots it, the Chiefs are on the board finally!

20 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 10

The Chiefs win the ball and Nankivell makes a brilliant run up the middle! He pops the ball for Weber, who finds Wainui, but loses the ball! Another chance wasted for the Chiefs. Sunwolves scrum.

19 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 10

The Chiefs have a lineout in the Sunwolves half. Allardice wins it and the Chiefs will have their first real crack. Retallick spills the ball though. Another error from the Chiefs, their eighth of the match. Sunwolves scrum.

16 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 10

The Chiefs win a penalty after a high tackle from Helu. McKenzie finds touch, the Chiefs will have a lineout on the 22. The Chiefs spill it again though! The Sunwolves counter through Emery down the left win. They move the ball back infield before Burleigh tries a kick through.

Stevenson tidies up, but he loses the ball forwards in the tackle. The Sunwolves attack again. Little steps through, but throws an offload to the Chiefs. The ball goes up and Stevenson contests, but knocks it on.

12 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 10

Burleigh is offside at the lineout for the Sunwolves, Chiefs penalty. McKenzie kicks into touch and the Chiefs will have a lineout just in front of the 22. The Sunwolves win the ball at the breakdown and they go on the attack!

Yamashita breaks clean through and offloads to Shigeno, but the halfback spills it! The Chiefs clear, straight to Little though. The Sunwolves will attack again from the halfway line. Emery kicks over the top, McKenzie is there to tidy up, finding Stevenson who kicks downfield, but the ball's not out.

Parker kicks and the Chiefs will have a lineout on their 10m line. Phew.

9 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 10

The Chiefs with the ball for the first time, but Weber kicks deep to Emery who calls for the mark. Stevenson takes the mark quickly, and McKenzie kicks for the corner. The ball's not out and the Sunwolves return fire. Stevenson kicks this time, but the ball goes out on the full, Sunwolves lineout.

7 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 10

Penalty! Gates leaves the field, he's looking in bad shape. Phil Burleigh replaces him. Parker will have a shot at goal to get the game back underway.

Parker's second kick of the night, and he's got this one too! The Sunwolves' lead is into double figures.

5 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 7

The Chiefs are on the back foot here. Gates and Little combine in the midfield to take the ball to the 22, but the Chiefs give away a penalty. Gates is staying down though, this doesn't look good. The stretcher is being called for.

2 mins: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 7

TRY!!! Shigeno feeds the scrum and the Sunwolves attack down their right. Helu takes the ball clean up the middle before Stevenson makes the tackle. The ball goes wide out to the right and the Sunwolves score! Matsuhashi runs right over the top of McKenzie, diving over in the corner for the first points of the match.

Kiwi Hayden Parker with his first kick of the night, hasn't missed a kick all season - and he won't start now! Parker's kick is straight down the middle. The Sunwolves lead by seven.

KICK OFF: Chiefs 0 Sunwolves 0

Damian McKenzie gets the ball rolling in Hamilton - but it's out on the full! Sunwolves will start on the halfway line with a scrum.

7:35pm

All good to go, kick off just moments away...

7:33pm

The Sunwolves are the first team out of the tunnel, but the cheers go up for the Chiefs as Brodie Retallick leads them out in his 100th match.

7:30pm

Good evening! We're all good to in Hamilton, a decent crowd in attendance to cheer the Chiefs to a hopeful first win of 2019. Also keep an eye out for Brodie Retallick, playing his 100th game for the Chiefs.

PRE MATCH

Having lost both of their opening matches to the Highlanders and the Brumbies respectively, the Chiefs are in desperate need of a victory in round three of Super Rugby. What's more, they'll have to do it without their All Blacks core.

Looking to bounce back from a 54-17 pantsing at the hands of the Brumbies in Canberra, the Chiefs are heading home in search of their first taste of victory in 2019.

The likes of Nathan Harris, Anton Lienert-Brown and Nepo Laulala have been given the week off due to All Blacks commitments, while Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie are on limited minutes.

For the Sunwolves, they arrive in Hamilton after a heartbreaking 31-30 loss to the Waratahs, looking to grab an elusive Kiwi scalp, however their task is made all the more difficult by recent history, going down 61-10 the last time these two sides met.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Shaun Stevenson, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Alex Nankivell, 12. Orbyn Leger, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Taleni Seu, 7. Mitchell Karpik, 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Michael Allardice, 4. Brodie Retallick (c), 3. Angus Ta'avao, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Tevita Mafileo, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Jesse Parete, 20. Lachlan Boshier, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Tumua Manu, 23. Ataata Moeakiola.

Sunwolves: 15. Jason Emery, 14. Gerhard van den Heever, 13. Shane Gates, 12. Michael Little, 11. Jamie Henry, 10. Hayden Parker, 9. Kaito Shigeno, 8. Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 7. Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6. Hendrik Tui, 5. Uwe Helu, 4. Luke Thompson, 3. Hiroshi Yamashita, 2. Atsushi Sakate, 1. Pauliasi Manu.