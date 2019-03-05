TODAY |

Sunwolves' Kiwi skipper says side not carried away by Chiefs win, as they eye battling Blues

The Sunwolves are out to prove their historic win over the Chiefs was no fluke, taking on fellow Kiwi strugglers the Blues at Auckland's QBE Stadium this weekend.

With a 30-15 win in Hamilton, the Sunwolves picked up their first away victory in Super Rugby, playing the Chiefs off their own pitch last weekend.

Having travelled north to Auckland to take on the Blues in Albany, Kiwi captain Michael Little says that the side aren't getting carried away by last weekend's win.

"It was an awesome experience, Saturday night," Little began.

"The boys definitely celebrated, but it's on to the next focus, the next week. We're here today previewing the Blues, we're looking forward to next weekend.

"We're a week by week team. We took last week, had a positive result and now we get to look forward to the next one.

"Hopefully we get to put out another performance."


Michael Little and his troops are concentrating solely on the Blues this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
