Sunwolves captain relishing return home to North Harbour: 'I wouldn't rather be anywhere else'

When the Sunwolves run out against the Blues at North Harbour's QBE Stadium on Saturday night, captain Michael Little's career will come somewhat full circle.

The son of Walter, who played for the All Blacks during the 1990s, 25-year-old Little made the move to the Sunwolves at the start of 2018, having previously represented North Harbour in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Returning to his former home ground to face the side he was once a part of back in 2016, Little and the Sunwolves are out to cause another Super Rugby upset, having beaten the Chiefs 30-15 last weekend for a history making first Super Rugby away victory.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Little spoke about his feeling towards this weekend's match, excited to take the field at his home stadium, only this time as a visitor.

"It's a bit weird, but in saying that, I wouldn't rather be anywhere else in the world then where I am at the moment," Little said.

"It's awesome to run back out on QBE Stadium, I'll cherish that moment.

"It's good to be back home in front of friends [and] family."

While Little's return may be an emotional one for the versatile back, the ex-North Harbour man is thankful for the chance given to him in Japan.

"The Sunwolves have definitely given me an opportunity, I get to travel the world now.

"I can't complain."

Little will also be solely focused on the job come Saturday night, not prioritising victory over the Blues more than any other in his time with the Sunwolves.

"You'd love to win every game, as a rugby player you go out and give your best.

"We're not too result focused at the moment, it's just about us.

"That could be a bonus, if we come away with a win. But at the same time, it's an awesome opportunity to play in front of family - not watching us too much in Japan. I'm grateful for that."

Finally, Little also says that father Walter will be in attendance, making the most of a rare opportunity to see his son play in the flesh.