 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Stunning timelapse shows MLB stadium undergoing massive transformation to host Sevens World Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ground crew at an American baseball stadium have pulled off an impressive transformation in less than a week to get the ground ready to host this weekend's Sevens World Cup.

AT&T Park has been revamped in less than a week for the tournament.
Source: World Rugby

AT&T Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, required the removal of 200 tonnes of dirt and the re-laying of 28,000 square feet of grass as well as adjustments to certain areas of the park to host the tournament.

Head groundsman Greg Elliot told 1 NEWS earlier this week his team were pumped for the challenge.

AT&T Stadium is the famous home of the San Francisco Giants - but it’s about to see big hits of another kind.
Source: 1 NEWS

"First reaction was, 'will the field fit?' and then it was, 'alright, we can do this!'"

The re-transfiguration started straight after the Giants' game on Sunday with the infield diamond being dug up.

In its 18-year existence, the 42,000 capacity stadium has hosted football and college sport but not rugby.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Louisa Wall believes the Southby has lost the trust of the players following the Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby quits after horror 2018 season that saw team miss out on Comm Games medal


03:52
2
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby quarter-finals.

Super Rugby quarter-finals picks: Can the Chiefs back up last week's win with another big game against the Hurricanes?

00:26
3
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:15
4
The four-time champion was hit on the back during his race over Alpe d'Huez.

Watch: Chris Froome shoved by unruly Tour de France fan as defending champ continues to draw ire of crowd

00:26
5
UFC president Dana Whyte sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.

Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


Louisa Wall believes the Southby has lost the trust of the players following the Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby quits after horror 2018 season that saw team miss out on Comm Games medal

Southby has announced today she is stepping down from her role.

01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.