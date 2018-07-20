Stunning timelapse shows MLB stadium undergoing massive transformation to host Sevens World Cup

Source:
Ground crew at an American baseball stadium have pulled off an impressive transformation in less than a week to get the ground ready to host this weekend's Sevens World Cup.
AT&T Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, required the removal of 200 tonnes of dirt and the re-laying of 28,000 square feet of grass as well as adjustments to certain areas of the park to host the tournament.
Head groundsman Greg Elliot told 1 NEWS earlier this week his team were pumped for the challenge.
"First reaction was, 'will the field fit?' and then it was, 'alright, we can do this!'"
The re-transfiguration started straight after the Giants' game on Sunday with the infield diamond being dug up.
In its 18-year existence, the 42,000 capacity stadium has hosted football and college sport but not rugby.
