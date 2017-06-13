Stuart Hogg hopeful of returning for Scotland in time for Six Nations opener against Wales

Influential fullback Stuart Hogg hopes to return shortly from a hip injury giving Scotland a boost ahead of next month's Six Nations championship.



British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg Source: Photosport

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the warm-up ahead of Scotland's huge 53-24 victory over the touring Australians in November at Murrayfield.



"Hopefully I'll be back on the pitch in the next couple of weeks and ready to rock and roll again," said Hogg, who has 55 Scotland caps, in an interview with BBC Radio 5.



"In the warm-up, I kicked the ball and I felt as if somebody had stabbed me in my hip.



"It was a bit frustrating because I was just coming back from a long-term shoulder injury and had to start back at square one."



Hogg also missed all three of British and Irish Lions' Tests against New Zealand last year after suffering a facial fracture against the Canterbury Crusaders and then had a shoulder complaint.

