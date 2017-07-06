 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Stripped down Malakai Fekitoa talks about his childhood injury and shows off physique in ESPN photoshoot

share

Source:

ESPN

As he prepares for one of the biggest games of his life against the Lions, All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa stripped down and spoke about his childhood with American sports channel, ESPN.

The All Blacks midfielder spoke about his difficulties growing up in Tonga after dislocating his hip.
Source: ESPN

The bruising centre laid himself bare as he spoke in depth about his hip injury as a child which prevented him from playing rugby.

Fekitoa says he used his injury as motivation to transform his body and inspire others to follow their dreams.

The Tongan born player is set to make an appearance off the bench against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday at Eden Park.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:37
1
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


00:33
2
Stephen never even saw the aerial bombardment coming during his piece to camera this afternoon.

Watch: Lions forwards hilariously target 1 NEWS reporter Stephen Stuart with precision bombs

04:45
3
Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.

Video: Maori warriors and kaikaranga welcome Peter Burling and Team NZ back to Aotearoa with wero, haka and karanga

01:13
4
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

00:59
5
The All Blacks midfielder spoke about his difficulties growing up in Tonga after dislocating his hip.

Stripped down Malakai Fekitoa talks about his childhood injury and shows off physique in ESPN photoshoot


02:14
One spoke exclusively with 1 NEWS about why the system is in crisis.

'Significant concern' - intellectually disabled prisoners as well as prison guards' lives at risk, say top NZ psychiatrists

District Health Board bosses have outlined a health and safety "crisis" in prisons.

00:55
Fans came from as far as Kerikeri to Christchurch to see the America's Cup in the flesh.

'Everyone's turned up in this incredibly bad weather' - rain, distance can't keep Team New Zealand fans from victory parade

Fans came from as far as Christchurch to see the America’s Cup in the flesh.

01:04
The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport’s reporter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.

Watch: A peck on Blair Tuke's cheek and more - Brodie Kane at her bubbly best during Team NZ victory parade

The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport's presenter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.

01:13
Amy Adams, apologising on behalf of the Government today said: "It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice".

Watch: The moment Amy Adams apologises on behalf of Government for convicting gay men for homosexual acts prior to 1986

"It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice" - Justice Minister.

00:10
Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

Raw: Blair Tuke's video reveals winning sailors' view of Team NZ America's Cup victory parade

Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ