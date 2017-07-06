Stripped down Malakai Fekitoa talks about his childhood injury and shows off physique in ESPN photoshoot

Source:ESPN
As he prepares for one of the biggest games of his life against the Lions, All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa stripped down and spoke about his childhood with American sports channel, ESPN.
The bruising centre laid himself bare as he spoke in depth about his hip injury as a child which prevented him from playing rugby.
Fekitoa says he used his injury as motivation to transform his body and inspire others to follow their dreams.
The Tongan born player is set to make an appearance off the bench against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday at Eden Park.
