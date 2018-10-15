Strategic Steve Hansen reveals thinking behind huge 51-man All Blacks squad

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named his 32-strong squad for the upcoming end-of-year tour with an additional 19 players named in a wider training squad to travel to Japan.

Hansen revealed the team to travel to Japan and Europe in Christchurch this afternoon with eight uncapped players named - including one in the main squad.

The All Blacks will be without regular openside flanker Sam Cane though after he suffered a season-ending neck injury against the Springboks in the team's final Rugby Championship Test earlier this month. Jordan Taufua and Shannon Frizell were also overlooked with injuries.

In their places, Auckland bolter Dalton Papali'i has been selected to the 32-man squad. Matt Todd has also been retained as a loose forwards option.

"We congratulate Dalton on being named in the 32-man squad for the Tour. He has played outstanding rugby this year and deserves his opportunity," Hansen said.

Returning hooker Dane Coles has also made the 32 after making his return to rugby last weekend following an 11-month sideline stint with multiple injuries.

In the wider squad, a mix of familiar and fresh faces have been selected with seven uncapped players named.

Tyrel Lomax, Reuben O'Neill, Gareth Evans, Bryn Hall, Brett Cameron, Matt Proctor and George Bridge have all been picked but are joined by the likes of Nehe Milner-Skudder and Luke Romano.

Of note, Ngani Laumape has also been named in the wider squad with Hansen opting for a four-strong midfield in his main unit.

"Having the extra group come to Japan will allow us to send the bulk of our main squad to London early to acclimatise and prepare for what will be three big Test matches in the Northern Hemisphere, starting with England," Hansen said.

"Bringing in the wider squad players also allows us to grow our player depth and will expose them to the international arena, which we think will be great for their development and, in turn, will benefit New Zealand Rugby in the long-term."

Notable names missing from both squads include Blues loose forward Akira Ioane and Hurricanes winger Ben Lam.

The All Blacks begin their tour in Yokohama when they play the Wallabies on Saturday October 27.

All Blacks 2018 Northern Tour Squad

Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Scott Barrett, Dane Coles, Ryan Crotty, Vaea Fifita, Owen Franks, Jack Goodhue, Nathan Harris, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Joe Moody, Richie Mo'unga, Waisake Naholo, Dalton Papali'i, TJ Perenara, Kieran Read (C), Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Ben Smith, Liam Squire, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Cody Taylor, Matt Todd, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Sam Whitelock, Sonny Bill Williams

All Blacks Wider Training Squad for Japan week