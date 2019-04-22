TODAY |

Story of All Black great Dan Carter's road to 2015 World Cup glory being made into movie

All Blacks great Dan Carter has announced this morning that a film about the "challenging road" he took both on and off the field towards the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be released later this year.

Carter took to social media to make the announcement, sharing a picture of him looking at a sunrise.

"Excited to share with you guys about a project I've been working on over the past 12 months. A film will be coming out which gives a deep insight into my personal life, my career and particularly my challenging road to the 2015 Rugby World Cup," his post said.

"It will be in cinemas in New Zealand on August 29 and I'll be sure to share the details for my international friends soon!"

The movie's official title and trailer will be released soon, Carter added.

Carter's film will join other All Blacks flicks such as The Kick, which focused on Stephen Donald's roller coaster journey to playing in the 2011 World Cup final and Chasing Great which looked at Richie McCaw's experiences in rugby.

The 2015 World Cup was pivotal for Carter's legacy after he missed playing in the 2011 final with a groin injury suffered during pool play. Donald, after two more injuries at first-five, went on to be the winning first five in the contest instead with his game-winning penalty kick a career-defining moment.

Carter got his own moment though four years later when he contributed 19 points in the All Blacks 34-17 win over the Wallabies in the final. He was named man of the match with rare images of him passionately yelling his drop kick attempt to go over shared around the world.

Carter retired from international rugby after the 2015 triumph in England and headed overseas to play for French club Racing 92.

After making his debut for the All Blacks in 2003, Carter went on to play 112 Tests in the black jersey and finished his international career as the game's leading Tests points scorer with 1598.

New Zealand All Blacks coach Graham Henry, assistant coach Steve Hansen, captain Richie McCaw and injured player Dan Carter with the William Webb Ellis Trophy following the team winning the IRB Rugby World Cup 2011. Christchurch Parade, Hagley Park, Christchurch, Tuesday 25 September 2011. Photo : Joseph Johnson/photosport.co.nz
Graham Henry, Steve Hansen and Dan Carter with the William Webb Ellis Trophy in Christchurch following the team winning the Rugby World Cup 2011. Source: Photosport
