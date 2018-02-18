Stormers kick off Super Rugby with a bang, score brilliant long-range team try in close win over Jaguares

The Stormers opened the new season with a 28-20 win over Argentina's Jaguares at Newlands this morning, where the Stormers also had to hold on in stages to come through.

Super Rugby kicked off in the South African conference while the New Zealand and Australian conferences start next week.

In Cape Town, the Stormers led the Jaguares 22-6 after tries by Springboks Damian de Allende, Siya Kolisi and Raymond Rhule, who scored his straight from the second-half kickoff.

While the Jaguares paid the price for losing fullback Joaquin Tuculet to a yellow card in the first half, the momentum was reversed when Stormers hooker Ramone Samuels went to the bin for slowing down Jaguares possession in the 65th.

That gave the Jaguares, who had already struck back once through winger Emiliano Boffelli, complete scrum dominance. It told three minutes later when they earned a penalty try as the Stormers scrum disintegrated close to the tryline, closing t to 26-20.

The Stormers escaped under more pressure when its replacement front row, with center de Allende packing down at flank to even the numbers, won a scrum penalty to stop another surge by the Jaguares.