Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider

The discussions and dilemmas around the All Blacks' backline for the third and series-deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions can finally be put to rest with Steve Hansen naming the squad for Saturday's game this morning.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 04: Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Trusts Stadium on July 4, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at Trusts Stadium in Auckland.

Ngani Laumape has been named to start at second-five eighth with young Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett given his first start in the Lions series at fullback.

Israel Dagg has been shifted to the right wing with Julian Savea replacing Rieko Ioane on the left wing.

Ngani Laumape during All Blacks training session ahead of the test against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday night. Trusts Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 13 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Ngani Laumape during All Blacks training session ahead of the test against Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland.

Re-called All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa has been named on the bench.

The All Blacks face the Lions at Eden Park at 7:30pm this weekend looking to clinch the series after a tough 24-21 loss in Wellington last week.

Hansen was forced to make changes from the team that played that game after starting midfielder Sonny Bill Williams was handed a four week suspension for his game-changing red card in the 25th minute of the Test for a no-arms tackle on Lions winger Anthony Watson.

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock said the result or aftermath hadn't hindered the team's confidence heading into Saturday.

"I don't think there's any actual damage to our confidence," Whitelock said.

"We know we've got to worry about ourselves this week, and it started with a very good review - those conversations have carried on.

"You know each other pretty well, and I think the All Blacks and the Lions understand how each other try to play."

Foster admitted newly called in Malakai Fekitoa is an option to play the must win Lions showdown at Eden Park on Saturday.
All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Sam Whitelock, 6. Jerome Kaino, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Julian Savea, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. Jordie Barrett.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Malakai Fekitoa.
 

