Steve Tew: Super Rugby draw 'most complicated' in the world

Reducing the number of teams from 18 to 15 hasn't made finalising the Super Rugby draw any easier.

Kieran Reid of the Crusaders tries to break the tackle of Elliot Dixon of the Highlanders during their Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Source: Photosport

Nor will it make the Kiwi teams any happier.

That's the assessment of New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew, who revealed the draw is due to finally be released in days.

Delayed by the drawn-out process of axing the Western Force from the Australian Conference, the schedule had been circulating among the 15 teams for final inspection.

It features a reduced four teams in both Australia and South Africa, with the latter ditching two teams - the Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Tew expects the five New Zealand teams will have the same concerns as always, notably around travel and the number of taxing derby matches, neither of which will dramatically change.

"There's normally a whole lot of things that they don't like. That's just normal, unfortunately," Tew said.

"It is the most complicated sports draw in the world, I'm sure."

Tew said broadcast partners had accepted the draw and were in agreement at the need for such a major change to the SANZAAR competition two years into a five-year deal.

"Clearly 18 teams didn't work from day dot, particularly in Australia and South Africa.