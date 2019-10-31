TODAY |

Steve Hansen's All Blacks stint 'two years too long', says ex-NZR boss

Steve Hansen held his position as All Blacks head coach for two years too long, according to former New Zealand Rugby boss David Moffett.

After a third placed finish at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, Hansen leaves the All Blacks after an astonishing 15 years, having held multiple roles first as an assistant coach to Sir Graham Henry, before moving up to the head coach role in 2012.

Hansen will coach his final Test against Wales tomorrow night.

However, after seeing other sides - most notably in the northern hemisphere - catch up to the All Blacks in recent times, Moffett suggested that Hansen's reign was too long. 

What's more, Moffett pinpointed Hansen's seeming indecision as the reason for the All Blacks' failure to bring home a third straight Rugby World Cup.

Friday's third place playoff with Wales is Hansen's last as All Blacks coach.

"I have a lot of respect for Hansen but I think he and the people with him went on for two years too long," Moffett told Newstalk ZB.

"For the past 12 months I don't think they've known who is their best side.

"I think that was shown in their selections for their game against England, and I don't think they knew what their best gameplan was."

Friday's third place playoff will be Hansen's last All Blacks Test.

New Zealand Rugby are now in the process of selecting Hansen's replacement from a number of candidates,  outgoing chief executive Steve Tew saying that a decision will be made before Christmas.

The departing coach said "it's someone else's problem now".
