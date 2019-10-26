Steve Hansen welcomes England's 'fantastic' haka response

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen welcomed the English response to his side's haka, following their Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat last weekend.

Before kick off in Yokohama, England - led by captain Owen Farrell - approached the All Blacks' haka in an inverted 'V' shape - later revealed to be short for victory.

However, the English have since been fined by World Rugby, a small number of their players breaching the current rules around pre-match challenges, crossing the halfway line.

Speaking to media after naming his All Blacks side to face Wales on Friday night in Tokyo though, Hansen explained that England's response was exactly what teams should do when faced with a pre-match challenge.

"I thought their response was fantastic," Hansen said.

"I thought the response was brilliant. If you understand the haka, the haka requires a response.

"I thought it was brilliant. Quite imaginative, too."

England have been fined what's believed to be a four-figure sum for their response to the haka - although that won't matter to the side, preparing for this weekend's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.