TODAY |

Steve Hansen welcomes England's 'fantastic' haka response

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen welcomed the English response to his side's haka, following their Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat last weekend.

Before kick off in Yokohama, England - led by captain Owen Farrell - approached the All Blacks' haka in an inverted 'V' shape - later revealed to be short for victory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The English stood in v formation as they more than accepted the All Blacks’ pre-match challenge. Source: Spark Sport RWC

However, the English have since been fined by World Rugby, a small number of their players breaching the current rules around pre-match challenges, crossing the halfway line.

Speaking to media after naming his All Blacks side to face Wales on Friday night in Tokyo though, Hansen explained that England's response was exactly what teams should do when faced with a pre-match challenge.

"I thought their response was fantastic," Hansen said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

England’s v-shaped formation in response to the haka was inspired by coach Eddie Jones. Source: 1 NEWS

"I thought the response was brilliant. If you understand the haka, the haka requires a response.

"I thought it was brilliant. Quite imaginative, too."

England have been fined what's believed to be a four-figure sum for their response to the haka - although that won't matter to the side, preparing for this weekend's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.


Your playlist will load after this ad

England have since been fined for their pre-match gesture. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:19
Steve Hansen welcomes England's 'fantastic' haka response
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
4
'I've given it my all' - Kieran Read ready to end 11-year All Blacks journey
5
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Canadian club that reportedly offered Sonny Bill Williams $10m confirms 'fresh talks' with All Black
02:18

Over 400,000 rugby fans, including 16,000 Kiwis, make trip to Japan for World Cup

Sean Fitzpatrick's warning to England: We've seen teams peak in the RWC semis and fail when it counts before

Calf injury has ended revered ref Nigel Owens' chances of second RWC final - report