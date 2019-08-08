Steve Hansen 'very close' to deciding his strongest side ahead of Australia clash

Steve Hansen has thrown a hint that he is "reasonably close" to figuring out his strongest side after the first few games of the Rugby Championship.

“Reasonably close, very close in our heads,” the All Blacks coach told the media today.

“We don’t need to tell Australia everything, do we?”

Hansen was trying his best not to give away all his secrets but suggesting that the selection in the back row was due to those players being the best loose forwards in the team.

Hansen has been thinking about the back-row combination for quite a long time, he said.

Source: Photosport

During today's press conference, he was reminded about the risks and rewards when it comes to testing combinations. But the cool-headed coach has remained confident in his decisions.

“I don’t think there’s much risk, I think there’s a massive amount of reward,” Hansen said.

“Having your three best loose forwards on the park, there’s one reward for a start.

“When you combine them together you come with a pretty good package.”

Also speaking to the media, Ardie Savea said he believes his game will still be the same despite playing on the blind-side in this week’s Test.

“I guess I’ve just got six on my back,” he said.