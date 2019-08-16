TODAY |

Steve Hansen to unleash first choice All Blacks side against Tonga

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is planning to unleash his strongest possible side against Tonga in Hamilton on September 7, his side's final Test in preparation for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Having finished a shortened Rugby Championship, and retaining the Bledisloe Cup against Australia, the All Blacks now have over two weeks without a match, some players returning to the Mitre 10 Cup.

With Hansen to name his final 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup next Wednesday, next month's clash with Tonga will see the All Blacks given a chance to gel at Test level.

Speaking to Stuff, Hansen said that he is intending to utilise his full strength side on the Pacific nation, serving as match practice heading into their World Cup opener two weeks later.

"We'd like probably most of the frontliners to get some form of game-time in the Tonga game, otherwise it's too big a break before we play South Africa," Hansen said.

The All Blacks will then head to the World Cup, opening their campaign against South Africa in Yokohama on September 21.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
1 NEWS
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
The Kiwi driver is believed to be at the wheel of a world first in his Hyundai Kona EV.
'Embrace new technology' - Hayden Paddon pioneering first electric rally car
3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Steve Hansen to unleash first choice All Blacks side against Tonga
4
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
5
Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Manu Vatuvei, SBW included in league immortals' 'NRL Team of the Decade'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:12
There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish.

Opposition parties pushing for law change to allow bars to serve alcohol while all Rugby World Cup games are on
00:29
George Bridge and Sevu Reece both shone in the 36-0 win against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

'Things just happen around him' - Sevu Reece success no surprise to former coach
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.

Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

'Thanks for being a good sport' - Jacinda Ardern wins Bledisloe Cup bet with Scott Morrison