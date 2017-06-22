 

Steve Hansen unfazed by Gatland's critique, compliments him instead: 'That's good feedback from Warren'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has taken a new tack in the ongoing mindgames battle with Lions opposite Warren Gatland, opting to compliment him just days before the first Test between their two sides at Eden Park.

The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".
Reporters at today's press conference in Auckland asked Hansen how he wanted to respond to Gatland's comments after the Lions' convincing 32-10 win over the Maori All Blacks.

"I think that the off-field stuff that people have been saying has put a bit of a dampener on the Tour but that's professional sport now - you've got to live with that," Gatland said last Saturday.

"It's usually a sign of a man who's just a little bit worried."

The British and Irish Lions coach added a little psychological jab back at Shag over his latest comments.
However, Hansen seemed to have a response already prepared today.

"You guys that know me know that I'll tell you all the time that worrying is a wasted emotion," he said.

"It's a wasted emotion because if the thing you're worrying about has happened, you need to fix it so there's no point worrying about it. And if it hasn't happened, then get a plan so you don't have to worry about it."

Hansen then complimented Gatland for the "good feedback" before regarding him as a "good coach" with his "own style" who "selected a good team".

The All Blacks play the Lions in Auckland on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Steve Hansen says Ioane has been the in-form winger in the Super Rugby competition, confident he will turn it on against the Lions again.
