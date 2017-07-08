Steve Hansen thanks skipper Kieran Read after 100th Tests for All Blacks - 'He's added to the legacy'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has reserved special thanks for captain Kieran Read, after the loose forward played his 100th Test match for his country in the 15-all draw against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

Read has been a mainstay of the All Blacks' side under Hansen, with the two forming a formidable captain-coach relationship.

"For a bloke to play 100 Test matches for any country is amazing," Hansen said.

"He's become a real warrior and a great leader for the team."