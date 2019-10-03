Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness

TODAY |

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen didn't take kindly to questions about the fitness of lock Brodie Retallick, following his side's 63-0 Rugby World Cup victory over Canada in Oita last night.

As starting locking duo Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu getting through 80 and 70 minutes of last night's win, Hansen's options in the second row may be somewhat limited for the All Blacks' next match against Namibia on Sunday.

Only Sam Whitelock stands as the All Blacks' fresh lock after last night's match, with Retallick carrying an injury into the World Cup.

Fronting media and questioned by Radio Sport's Nigel Yalden as to whether Barrett and Tuipulotu's extended game time means for Retallick, Hansen was somewhat prickly in his response.

"If you want to pick the team tonight Nige..." Hansen said.

"We don't pick the team tonight, so you can assume what you like.

"There's no point telling everyone what we're doing, but the obvious is the obvious."

The All Blacks head to Tokyo today, preparing to face Namibia on Sunday. Hansen will name that side on Friday afternoon NZT.

Source: Spark Sport RWC
