TODAY |

Steve Hansen takes cheeky shot at All Blacks' rivals vying for RWC title, saying the pressure's on them

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Steve Hansen has laid down the challenge to the All Blacks' rivals heading to the World Cup, questioning whether some of the top nations are ready to handle the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

All Blacks coach Hansen and selectors announced the 31-man squad heading to Japan to defend the Webb Ellis Cup next month at Eden Park today.

Hansen then addressed media about the selections, but used his opening address to highlight the history his squad is looking to achieve.

"We're in a position to put our time, effort and thinking into what's going to be an awesome challenge and something that's never been done before - winning three World Cups in a row," Hansen said.

"We know it's going to be hard, we know it's going to be tough and we know we're going to have to earn the right to do it but in saying that, anything that's worth doing has to have those components."

Hansen said that challenge will lead to a scrutiny, expectation and pressure but he and the squad are looking forward to tackling all those feelings "head on".

He then cheekily questioned whether other top countries will be able to do the same.

"We're fortunate enough to live in an environment with the All Blacks where that expectation is with us all the time," he said.

"Not only are we expected to win Test matches every time we play, but by big margins and we believe that'll give us an advantage.

"This World Cup looks like it's going to be the most fiercely-contested tournament yet with a number of teams turning up in Japan thinking they're going to win it.

"That's going to create some expectations on them too and with it, pressure. It'll be interesting to see who can cope with it and who can't because the tournament will demand that they do."

Hansen said that condition is where the All Blacks will have an advantage.

"Some of these teams, it's going to be the first time that they're going to turn up and have to feel that pressure and it can be overwhelming when you haven't had it before."

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand’s coach, who’s been involved in back-to-back World Cup victories, says "it’ll be interesting to see who can cope". Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:47
Coach Steve Hansen and selectors have finalised the 31 players headed to Japan.
Owen Franks, Liam Squire miss out as All Blacks squad for Rugby World Cup announced
2
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
3
Steve Hansen and selectors reveal the finalised team heading to Japan to defend the title.
Full video: All Blacks announce 31-man squad for Rugby World Cup
4
sav
Andrew Saville: Owen Franks' omission from All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad a 'bombshell'
5
Ryan Crotty is among the four midfielders selected for the World Cup next month.
Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Steve Hansen and selectors reveal the finalised team heading to Japan to defend the title.

Full video: All Blacks announce 31-man squad for Rugby World Cup
00:35
The All Blacks’ lack of depth at No.6 will lead to Squire’s recall, Sir Graham says.

Sir Graham Henry believes Liam Squire will make All Blacks' RWC squad – 'They've got confidence in him'
02:10
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.

Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie

Rugby Australia determined to develop and promote local coaches despite rumours of Kiwi influx after RWC