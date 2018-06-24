 

Steve Hansen surprised by debutants calm nature in final All Blacks test against France

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen admitted he was surprised at the calm nature and level-headedness of some of the debutants in his side's 49-14 demolition of the French in Dunedin last night.

The AB’s coach said Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo’unga stood up in the third test in Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS

Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo'unga made their debuts last night in the black jersey in the third and final test against France.

Hansen praised the performances of all four players.

"I think that Hemopo, Shannon, Jack and Richie who didn't get a lot of game time – all four them will be pleased with how they performed," Hansen said.

"Shannon had eighty minutes, that wasn't going to be our intention if I am being totally honest.

"You know he got a 10 minute breather there when he got his stitch – that allowed us again to give the big fella (Sam Whitelock) next to me a breather.

"As the game went on Shannon got better and better."

Hansen said Hemopo's attitude in camp was excellent and revealed that the Highlanders forward showed no signs of nerves.

"All week Jackson's looked real comfortable in our group and surprisingly picked things up really quickly.

"For a new guy surprisingly as I say looked really comfortable and he played like that."

The All Blacks' next fixture is in August against the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

All Blacks

