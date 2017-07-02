Steve Hansen speaks up on physical clash with Lions: 'You're asking people to be warriors'

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The Irish loose forward could be suspended for next week's Eden Park decider.
Further north there is a moderate risk of hail and thunderstorms in Auckland and Northland.
Police said all of the injured are expected to survive.
Kyle Sinckler was spotted getting entangled with TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the 24-21 loss in Wellington.
The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ