Steve Hansen on selection of Sevu Reece after domestic violence incident - 'It's dealt with'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has defended the selection of Crusaders wing Sevu Reece, coming a year after he was given a discharge without conviction for an incident involving his girlfriend.

The 22-year-old saw his impending deal with Irish club Connacht terminated due to a domestic violence incident last July.

He was discharged without conviction, fined $750 and stood down for one Mitre 10 Cup match for Waikato and while the Chiefs didn't offer him a contract, he was handed a lifeline by the Crusaders.

He took his second chance, being named as one of four debutants in Hansen's first squad of 2019 after topping the Super Rugby scoring charts.

Hansen said the issue had been raised with the Crusaders.

"That's all been dealt with, both in the court and by the rugby union," Hansen told reporters today.

"We've had conversations with the Crusader people that have been managing him and everyone is giving him a massive tick.

"He's giving himself one on the track, as well as off it at the moment.

"Whist you have to put it in consideration, it's been dealt with and you have to move on, and he's playing good football.