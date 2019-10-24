TODAY |

Steve Hansen says, on reflection, Scott Barrett gamble failed

It was Steve Hansen's big selection gamble for yesterday's Rugby World Cup semifinal - dropping loose forward Sam Cane to the bench in favour of Scott Barrett.

In a bid to combat England's aerial prowess, Hansen drafted in Barrett, who usually packs down at lock, with Cane to add impact off the pine.

It was Barrett's first Test start at number six.

It's fair to say it didn't work, with England's forwards constantly overpowering their New Zealand opposites at the breakdown, and still dominating in the air during their 19-7 win. 

Barrett was yanked at the 40-minute mark, with Cane on for the second half.

Asked post-match if the move backfired, Hansen was diplomatic, but admitted if they had their time again, they might not have done it.

Steve Hansen said Barrett's selection ahead of Sam Cane was strategic, not based on form.

"If I turn round and say it backfired, then Scott is going to feel pretty average. So I'm not going to turn round and say it backfired. I'll take that one on the chin," said Hansen.

"Scott came out and played as well as he could. Did we want to win some more lineout ball? Yes we did. But we didn't. It takes more than one person to do that.

"If we had our time again we might consider doing something different."

England flanker Tom Curry admitted they saw Barrett's selection as a chance to attack.

"When you pick tall lads like that Scott, there is an opportunity to work a bit lower," he said. 

Barrett was hooked at halftime, having been promoted to the All Blacks starting XV in place of Sam Cane.
