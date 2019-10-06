TODAY |

Steve Hansen says Jordie Barrett's audition at first-five was 'very very good'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Black coach Steve Hansen was proud of Jordie Barrett’s efforts today in his positional switch to first-five against Namibia in Tokyo.

Hansen had nothing but praises for his rookie playmaker.

“I thought Jordie Barrett coming in at first-five played outstandingly well,” Hansen told media following the 71-9 thrashing of the minnows.

“He’s pretty elated I think because he’s had another 80 minutes in the All Black jersey.”

The All Blacks head coach hinted that it might not be the last time fans see Barrett play there in this tournament.

“I think he’s pretty excited and happy with how he played, he did the job that both Ian and I wanted him to do and the team needed him to do, he drove the team around the park.”

“He was very very good.”

“We wall know he’s not a first-five-eighth, I don’t know how many tests he will play there after this tournament, because after this tournament I won’t be in charge.”

“Certainly not his number one position but come out and play the way he did, he should be really really excited, fulfilled and proud.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jordie Barrett scored try in his first test at number 10 as the All Blacks beat Namibia 71-9 in Tokyo.
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Watch: TJ Perenara finishes off try-of-the-tournament contender as All Blacks and Namibia clash at Rugby World Cup
2
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
3
Watch: Steve Hansen pulls massive fist-pump after TJ Perenara’s brilliant try in the corner
4
Kiwi Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to win UFC's undisputed middleweight title
5
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:32

Watch: TJ Perenara finishes off try-of-the-tournament contender as All Blacks and Namibia clash at Rugby World Cup

Tonga draw inspiration from 2011 Rugby World Cup upset of France for must-win clash
00:14

Black Ferns sevens perfect on first day of new World Series
02:48

'They are just humans' - Namibia out to impress against All Blacks