Steve Hansen says Jordie Barrett's audition at first-five was 'very very good'

All Black coach Steve Hansen was proud of Jordie Barrett’s efforts today in his positional switch to first-five against Namibia in Tokyo.

Hansen had nothing but praises for his rookie playmaker.

“I thought Jordie Barrett coming in at first-five played outstandingly well,” Hansen told media following the 71-9 thrashing of the minnows.

“He’s pretty elated I think because he’s had another 80 minutes in the All Black jersey.”

The All Blacks head coach hinted that it might not be the last time fans see Barrett play there in this tournament.

“I think he’s pretty excited and happy with how he played, he did the job that both Ian and I wanted him to do and the team needed him to do, he drove the team around the park.”

“He was very very good.”

“We wall know he’s not a first-five-eighth, I don’t know how many tests he will play there after this tournament, because after this tournament I won’t be in charge.”

