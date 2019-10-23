TODAY |

Steve Hansen says Eddie Jones' spying claim was pure 'clickbait', and the world's media fell for it

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Steve Hansen has fired back at reporters for bringing up England coach Eddie Jones' comments on spying during team training, saying it's clickbait.

On Tuesday Jones claimed his squad's training session that day was filmed by someone in a nearby apartment block.

"I know you guys can't resist," the All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told 1 NEWS Sport's Matt Manukia today after he was asked about his opinion on Jones' comments.

"Eddie and I both know all’s fair in love and war." 

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Sport reporter Matt Manukia went ot England's training facilities to see if the Aussie coach's claims were true. Source: 1 NEWS

"There’s nothing better in war than to throw a wee distraction out there. You guys can’t resist. Best clickbait in the world, someone spying on us."

Hansen went on to say Jones' "didn’t call it us, he was very deliberate in not doing that".

"He talked about it being someone else, probably the same bloke that videoed us the same time we were there. But everyone’s jumped on it and he’s been successful in getting the clickbait he wants."

Hansen admitted he and Jones had spoken and both have had a laugh about the media coverage over the comments.

Read more: Sneaking a peek: Just how hard is it to spy on Eddie Jones' RWC trainings?

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach said Jones was clever to draw attention to something away from the semi-final. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Back row star benched as All Blacks unveil team for RWC semi-final with England
2
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
3
Steve Hansen says Eddie Jones' spying claim was pure 'clickbait', and the world's media fell for it
4
Tonga name near-full strength side for first Test with Great Britain
5
Dane Coles' dad reveals traditional pre-match message to All Blacks hooker: 'Go hard, boy'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28

Michael Cheika got into 'ugly verbal altercation' with Raelene Castle days before Wallabies' RWC loss - report
02:07

After earning redemption against Japan, Boks feeling more comfortable at RWC
02:53

Sneaking a peek: Just how hard is it to spy on Eddie Jones' RWC trainings?

After drawn Lions series in 2017, England players not buying into 'All Blacks aura' ahead of RWC semi