Steve Hansen says Eddie Jones' spying claim was pure 'clickbait', and the world's media fell for it

Steve Hansen has fired back at reporters for bringing up England coach Eddie Jones' comments on spying during team training, saying it's clickbait.

On Tuesday Jones claimed his squad's training session that day was filmed by someone in a nearby apartment block.

"I know you guys can't resist," the All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told 1 NEWS Sport's Matt Manukia today after he was asked about his opinion on Jones' comments.

"Eddie and I both know all’s fair in love and war."

"There’s nothing better in war than to throw a wee distraction out there. You guys can’t resist. Best clickbait in the world, someone spying on us."

Hansen went on to say Jones' "didn’t call it us, he was very deliberate in not doing that".

"He talked about it being someone else, probably the same bloke that videoed us the same time we were there. But everyone’s jumped on it and he’s been successful in getting the clickbait he wants."

