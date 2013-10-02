TODAY |

Steve Hansen says current Japan coach Jamie Joseph capable of coaching All Blacks

Associated Press
Japan coach Jamie Joseph, a former All Black, could one day coach New Zealand, incumbent Steve Hansen says.

Hansen is stepping down as All Blacks coach after this Rugby World Cup. Assistant Ian Foster is the favorite to succeed him, but Joseph's guidance of Japan has put him in the conversation even though he hasn't spelled out his post-tournament plans.

Joseph coached the Māori All Blacks and Super Rugby's Highlanders before he became Japan coach in 2016. Hansen has admired him from afar.

Asked about his prospects for the All Blacks position, Hansen says, "Jamie Joseph's a very good coach. He didn't become one overnight just because he coached Japan to beat Ireland.

"I always find it amusing, you beat someone and all of a sudden you're a super coach. I hold the world record for the most losses in a row and the world record for the most wins in a row so what sort of coach am I?

"Coaching's a lot more than just the results. Is he good enough to be an All Black coach? I think he is one day, I do. Am I picking the next coach? No.

"So there's not much point even asking what my opinion is because those people who are appointing him won't take any notice of it anyway, and probably rightly so."

Former Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph. Source: Photosport
