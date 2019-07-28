TODAY |

Steve Hansen says Brodie Retallick 'a good possibility' to make Rugby World Cup despite shoulder injury

Brodie Retallick is still in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup picture following last night's injury.

Retallick was forced from the field in the second half of the 16-all draw with the Springboks in Wellington last night after an awkward collision at a ruck.

The Chiefs lock was in visible pain and discomfort clutching his left arm and it was later revealed he had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

But coach Steve Hansen said at this morning's press conference the news surrounding Retallick is "positive".

"He's only dislocated it which means there's a good possibility he could make the World Cup," Hansen said.

"No timeline yet to when he's going to return to play but hopefully he'll be available."

Hansen pointed out there's eight weeks until the World Cup starts, giving management plenty of time to work with the 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year.

"He's one of our best players so obviously we're relieved."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the lock dislocated his shoulder but can still come right in time. Source: 1 NEWS
