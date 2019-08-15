Steve Hansen says 100th Test match in charge of All Blacks no different to the others - 'They are all special'

Steve Hansen hasn’t given much thought to the fact he’s about to notch 100 Tests as the All Blacks’ head coach.

He’s got a match to win, after all.

Hansen’s men are under immense pressure to beat the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday, or lose their 17-year domination of the Bledisloe Cup.

In the wake of their poor effort in Perth, a 47-26 defeat, Hansen has rung the changes, axing veterans Ben Smith and Owen Franks, as well as under-performing wing Rieko Ioane.

Preparing for their penultimate match before heading for Japan and the Rugby World Cup, Hansen was in anything but a reflective mood when asked about the milestone.

“I haven’t even though about it, Sav. They are all special,” he replied when asked by 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.

“They are special when you win - of course they are. But it’s a privilege to be given the honour of being head coach of the All Blacks, even if it’s only for one Test.

“It’s no different than a player, you strive to be the best you can be.

“If you’ve got one Test match, that’s better than the bloke who got none, isn’t it?”

Hansen said he wasn’t one for milestones. He just takes each match as it comes, he said, and is more interested in putting in a performance the team can be proud of, as the Australians aim to end their long Bledisloe drought.