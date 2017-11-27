 

Steve Hansen satisfied with 2017 season: 'This will be a year that will advance All Blacks rugby in the future'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given this year's All Blacks season a tick, saying although the results on the field weren't always pretty, the progress off it was.

Hansen said the team overcame a lot of issues, with plenty of new faces stepping up to the mark.
Hansen told reporters he was satisfied with this season despite the lack of dominating performances the All Blacks had shown in 2016.

"It's been a very satisfying year because it's been a year with adversities, injuries and personal things affecting players and their availability," he said.

"We've certainly been up and down a wee bit but we've managed to win most.

"It hasn't been to bad a year... this will be a year that will advance All Blacks rugby in the future."

The All Blacks played 14 games this year, winning 11, losing two and drawing one.

2017 Results:

June 16: beat Samoa 78-0, Auckland.
June 24: beat British and Irish Lions 30-15, Auckland.
July 1: lost to the Lions 21-24, Wellington.
July 8: drew with the Lions 15-15, Auckland.
Aug 19: beat Australia 54-34, Sydney.
Aug 26: beat Australia 35-29, Dunedin.
Sept 9: beat Argentina 39-22, New Plymouth.
Sept 16: beat South Africa, 57-0, Albany.
Sept 30: beat Argentina 36-10, Buenos Aires.
Oct 7: beat South Africa 25-24, Cape Town.
Oct 21: lost to Australia 18-23 Brisbane.
Nov 11: beat France 38-18, Paris.
Nov 18: beat Scotland 22-17, Edinburgh.
Nov 25: beat Wales 33-18, Cardiff.

2017 Stats

Won 11, Drawn 1, Lost 2
Points for: 501. Points against: 249
Tries for: 67. Tries against: 27.

