Steve Hansen rugby's only representative at upcoming Halberg Awards

After another incredible year for the All Blacks, coach Steve Hansen has been recognised for his achievements with a Halberg Award nomination for Coach of the Year.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Source: Photosport

Yet despite claiming the record for most consecutive Test wins for a top-tier nation, the All Blacks were largely looked over in both Team of the Year and Male Sportsperson of the year categories.

This year's Halberg judges instead acknowledged the achievements of those who represented New Zealand at the Rio Olympics, with boxer Joseph Parker the only individual athlete among the Male, Female and Disabled Sportsperson of the Year not to have travelled to the games.

Beauden Barrett was a surprise omission from the Male Sportsperson of the Year category, despite his achievements for the All Blacks this season culminating in the IRB World Player of the year award, with Mahe Drysdale, Nick Willis and Tom Walsh joining Parker in the reckoning for the award.

Along the same lines, the All Blacks also missed out on making the final four in the Team of the Year Category.

Gold medal winning pairs Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, and Hamish Bond and Eric Murray are the standouts with cycling trio Sam Webster, Ethan Mitchell and Eddie Dawkins and sailors Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie rounding out the nominees.

The All Blacks won all but one of the Test matches that they played in 2016.