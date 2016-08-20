Steve Hansen reveals man charged over hotel listening device saga is 'someone well-respected' by All Blacks

 

The charging today of a man over the incident of the listening bug in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel last year has left coach Steve Hansen stunned.

In a statement this evening, Hansen revealed the man charged had worked for the All Blacks and other organisations for a long time.

"He is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us," Hansen said.

Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable. It's very hard to understand."

A 51-year-old man has been charged with public nuisance over the incident.

The device - described as similar to that used by law enforcement and spy agencies - was found in a room at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney's Double Bay after a routine security search of the team's meeting room.

The device was found in August of last year, ahead of a Bledisloe Cup match.

New South Wales Police say the man accused of planting the device was a security consultant.

The ABC has reported he was employed in a company contracted by the All Blacks during their Bledisloe Cup campaign last year.

The NZ Rugby CEO says if the device was working properly a meeting earlier in the week would have been overheard.
Source: 1 NEWS

The man will appear in Waverley Local Court, in New South Wales, on March 21.

'Media attention from it was a distraction neither team needed' - ARU

The Australian Rugby Union has hit out at media attention on the incident, saying it still has a bitter taste in its mouth after the discovery of the listening device.

CEO Bill Pulver said in a statement today the "aspect" that still didn't sit right with the union was that the discovery was reported publicly on game day, when it's alleged the device was found much earlier in the week leading up to the Test match.

"The ARU and the Wallabies were never accused of any wrongdoing," Mr Pulver said.

"However, it was still important that this matter reached a conclusion to provide complete reassurance to all fans that the organisation and the team had no part in any of this.

"There may be some questions that remain but certainly today’s news is welcome news that an individual has been called to account over this incident."

